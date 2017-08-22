Songtradr Expands into Secure Music File-Sharing and Branded Radio Across Hundreds of Countries

Music Licensing Platform Announces New Partnership with Mood Media to Provide Music Content for Brick & Mortar Businesses

SANTA MONICA, California, Aug. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Songtradr, the fastest-growing music licensing platform in the world, is expanding its product offering to include secure music file-sharing for its 100,000+ free and paid subscribers worldwide, and branded music curation for its network of partners.

"We're growing Songtradr to become the one destination where artists can control, manage, share and monetize their music across all verticals," said Paul Wiltshire, founder and CEO of Songtradr.

Along with these updates, Songtradr today announced a new partnership with Mood Media, the global leader in elevating Customer Experiences and largest provider of overhead music in the world.

"By working with partners like Mood Media, we can provide our artists with significant exposure and additional revenue opportunities collected from thousands of participating retail clients," continued Wiltshire. "We look forward to growing our network of partners across many different verticals and supplying them with cutting edge music from Songtradr's artists."

With a remarkably diverse and high-quality roster of global artists, Songtradr will serve as a content provider for Mood Media, supplying them with additional new and emerging Indie music from around the globe.

With partnerships like this, Songtradr is growing its network beyond the traditional sync licensing verticals into new territories that further benefit independent artists and buyers worldwide, providing them with more licensing opportunities and revenue potential.

Songtradr has experienced rapid growth since inception, marking a year over year growth rate of artists at800 percent. The platform is now available in more than 150 countries, with offices in LA, London, and Manilla.

To support the incredible growth Songtradr has experienced, the licensing platform has raised US$6 million to date, allowing the company to continue improving its services and increasing its user base.

About Songtradr

Songtradr connects music creators globally to film, TV, brands and other media in a fully-automated, worldwide marketplace for music licensing. Music creators maintain complete control of their rights and are empowered with the tools they need to monetize their music assets. Using Songtradr's proprietary search and variable license pricing technology, music supervisors, brands, filmmakers and other creatives can now easily license music from the world's best emerging artists, bands and composers.

