Global Ransomware Protection Market to Reach US$ 33 Bn by 2025 - Persistence Market Research

Ransomware attacks have touched a new high in the 21stcentury and affected governments, corporates, and even the average citizen. Few are able to recover from this sustained attack to their confidential data in the event of a hit. Conventional firewalls and anti-virus software has been largely ineffective and only specialized ransomware protection software can offer a shield from this scourge. In a new report titled'Global Market Study on Ransomware Protection: Cloud Segment by Deployment to Increase 3.7x in Terms of Value Between 2017 and 2025'.

Key Insights to be gleaned from the Ransomware Protection Market

Ransomware is a menace that needs to be tackled with a truly proactive, global approach. Latin America and Europe seem to be taking the lead in this and key players in the ransomware protection market should target countries such as the U.K, Brazil, Mexico, and the Netherlands as the growth rates are quite high there. In addition to private players, even the governments of these countries have become well-aware of the threat ransomware poses and they have made it a priority to develop advanced techniques to keep this pressing challenge at bay. Solution providers must enhance their product offerings as hackers are always trying to breach existing defenses, making constant vigilance the best option in the ransomware protection market.

Global Ransomware Protection Market: Segmentation & Forecast

The global ransomware protection market is segmented on the basis of Component into Solution (End Point Security Solution, Network Security Solution) and Service (Consulting Service, Support and Management Services); on the basis of End User into Commercial and Residential; on the basis of Deployment into Cloud and On-Premise; and on the basis of Region into North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MEA.

ByComponent, the Solution segment is anticipated to reach a market value in excess of US$ 26 Bn by the end of 2025, registering a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period. This segment will represent incremental opportunity of US$ 18,549.9 Mn between 2017 and 2025

ByEnd User, the Commercial segment is expected to be the most attractive segment and is estimated to increase 3.4x between 2017 & 2025, reaching a market value of more than US$ 25 Bn by the end of 2025.

In theDeploymentcategory, the Cloud segment is estimated to register a CAGR of 17.7 % from 2017-2025 and be valued at about US$ 13.5 Bn by the end of the forecast period in 2025.

Among the assessedRegions, North America is expected to register steady increase in Y-o-Y growth rates throughout the forecast period. The North America ransomware protection market is estimated to be valued at about US$ 4 Bn by the end of 2017 and this is expected to increase to about US$ 11.3 Bn by the end of 2025, witnessing a CAGR of 13.9%.

Global Ransomware Protection Market: Competition Dashboard

Persistence Market Research has profiled the most prominent company's active in the global ransomware protection market. Companies featured in the report include

Microsoft Corporation

Sophos Ltd.

Trend MicroIncorporated

Symantec Corporation

Kaspersky Lab

Malwarebytes Corp

McAfee Inc.

Avast Software s.r.o

Cisco System Inc.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Zemana Ltd.

Webroot Inc.

Barracuda Networks Inc.

Alien Vault Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Bitdefender S.R.L.

