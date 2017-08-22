Meggitt Training Systems, the leading provider of integrated live-fire and virtual weapons training products and services for armed forces and law enforcement, will participate at Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) through the Georgia Department of Economic Development. The military and security industry event will be held September 12-15, 2017 at ExCeL in London, England.

"Today's threats necessitate maximum realism, despite stretched budgets, and that's what Meggitt provides to government and commercial customers globally," said Mark Mears, managing director at Meggitt Training Systems, Ltd. "Although proudly based in Georgia, Meggitt Training Systems is part of Meggitt PLC, a UK-headquartered corporation. As such, we particularly look forward to engaging with current and prospective customers at DSEI, the UK's largest defense and security trade show."

On the virtual side of the business, Meggitt Training Systems will highlight the FATS 100MIL small arms training system. Leveraging key features and Program of Record certification from the US Army Engagement Skills Trainer (EST II) and the US Marine Corps Indoor Simulated Marksmanship Trainers (ISMT), and now undergoing a three-month NATO product demonstration, the FATS 100MIL delivers a significant expansion in virtual small-arms training capability and is ideally positioned for direct and foreign military sales. It also builds on Meggitt's heritage delivering the FATS Dismounted Close Combat Trainer (DCCT), the UK Ministry of Defence's primary small-arms training system. More than 150 FATS DCCT systems have been delivered to the MOD since 2003.

Meggitt's live-fire offerings include infantry and armor targets, outdoor and indoor range solutions, target retrieval and training systems, shooting stalls, bullet traps, range control systems, as well as range planning and design.

Meggitt employs more than 400 people at its headquarters in Suwanee, Georgia, plus others in Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. Its training solutions have been chosen as programs of record by the US Army and Marine Corps, as well as sold to military forces in Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and other allies. Meggitt not only facilitates training for the world's best warfighters, it also provides virtual and live-fire solutions for law enforcement agencies in more than 100 countries.

To speak with a Meggitt executive during DSEI, visit stand N5-186 or schedule an appointment at https://meggitttrainingsystems.com/About-Meggitt/Trade-show-schedule/DSEI-2017.

About Meggitt Training Systems

Meggitt Training Systems, makers of FATS® and Caswell technologies, a division of Meggitt PLC, is the leading supplier of integrated live-fire and virtual weapons training systems. Following the acquisition of FATS virtual training systems and Caswell International's live-fire ranges and services, Meggitt Training Systems has continued to grow its capabilities based on the legacy of these two industry leaders. Over 13,000 Meggitt live-fire ranges and 5,100 virtual systems are fielded internationally, providing judgmental, situational awareness and marksmanship training to the armed forces, law enforcement and security organizations.

Meggitt Training Systems employs more than 400 people at its headquarters in Atlanta and at facilities in Orlando, Canada, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, UAE, Australia and Singapore. It can deploy service personnel anywhere in the world for instructor training, system installation and maintenance.

About Meggitt PLC

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Meggitt PLC is an international group operating in North America, Europe and Asia. Known for its specialized extreme environment engineering, Meggitt is a world leader in aerospace, defense and energy, employing nearly 11,000 people at more than 50 manufacturing facilities and regional offices worldwide.

