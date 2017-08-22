TM4 Receives Follow-on Order From Workhorse for More Than 500 SUMO Powertrain Systems

BOUCHERVILLE, Québec, August 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

TM4 Inc. today announced that it has received a new purchaseorder fromWorkhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)that covers the supply of SUMOTMMD powertrain systems for the E-GEN battery-electric extended range and E-100 all-electric delivery truck platforms. Following last year's supply of 150 systems, this order will fulfill Workhorse's near-term powertrain requirements for the supply of more than 500 of E-GEN and E-100 delivery trucks to customers, which include UPS, FedEx Express and through Workhorse's channel partner Ryder Inc.

"Last mile delivery vehicles are perfect candidates for electrification. The unique E-GEN and E-100 vehicles developed by Workhorse save fleet operators an estimated $150,000 in total cost of ownership per vehicle over a lifetime of use, in addition to significant emissions reductions," says Robert Baril, Managing Director of TM4.

"TM4's SUMO powertrain systems have demonstrated excellent performance, efficiency and reliability in our vehicles on the road," declared Steve Burns, CEO of Workhorse Group. "Our partnership with TM4, a world-class Tier 1 supplier, along with Panasonic and BMW, enables us to produce a reliable, cost-effective solution for fleets at scale."

The Workhorse E-100 all-electric, zero emission truck achieves 37.5 MPGe fuel efficiency, with an average range of 100 miles on a single charge depending on duty cycle. The Workhorse E-GEN battery-electric extended range step van achieves 30 MPGe fuel efficiency, with an average range of 60 miles all-electric plus an additional 60 miles using the integrated BMW range extender, and reduces emissions by 75%. Both vehicles utilize Panasonic Li-Ion battery packs and incorporate Workhorse's proprietary chassis design, powertrain, battery management system and real-time Metron telematics system.

Developed for performance and durability, the TM4 SUMOTMsystems are optimized for medium-and heavy-duty electric and hybrid vehicles such as 6-18 meter buses, delivery trucks, shuttles, tow tractors and more. By allowing direct-drive operation, the TM4 SUMOTMsystems reduce the powertrain's complexity and cost, allowing for a simple, efficient and low-maintenance solution. A direct-drive system yields over 10% efficiency gains throughout the driving cycle, representing an equivalent gain in battery usage. Some of TM4 SUMOTMsystems are offered with a double-ended shaft option, allowing for easy integration in many hybrid-electric powertrain architectures.

About TM4 Inc.

A wholly-owned subsidiary of Hydro-Québec, TM4 designs and markets production-ready electric and hybrid powertrain systems suitable for the commercial, automotive and recreational vehicle markets as well as the marine, mining, rail and motorsports sectors. Clean, affordable and highly efficient, the company's advanced permanent magnet electric motors, coupled with power-dense electronic inverters and control software can be adapted to every customer's needs.TM4 is located in Boucherville, Québec.

For more information, visittm4.com.

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse is a technology company focused on providing electric mobility solutions to the transportation sector. As an American original equipment manufacturer, we design and build high performance battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. We also develop cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that are fully integrated with our vehicles and enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. All Workhorse vehicles are designed to make the movement of people and goods more efficient and less harmful to the environment.

For additional information visithttp://www.workhorse.com.

