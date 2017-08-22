MISSION, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 08/22/17 -- (Family Features) Locally sourced foods are becoming increasingly important to families across the country -- and more moms are taking note of where their family's food comes from. In fact, more than three-quarters of moms are actively looking for locally sourced food options when grocery shopping for themselves and their families, according to a new survey from the National Milk Life Campaign.(1)

From Farm to Glass

Many people are surprised to learn that milk is one of the original farm-to-table foods. Nearly two-thirds of moms think milk takes anywhere from more than two days to more than a week to travel from the farm to grocery stores throughout the country, when it typically arrives on shelves in just 48 hours, on average, after leaving the farm. In fact, milk often originates from many family-owned and operated farms about 300 miles away from your grocery store.(2)

Part of a Balanced Diet

As a minimally processed and farm-fresh beverage, milk is a wholesome way to help your family get natural protein and balanced nutrition. Whether it's reduced fat, fat free or organic, dairy milk is remarkably simple, containing just three ingredients: milk, vitamin A and vitamin D.

Whether enjoyed as a beverage or used as an ingredient in your favorite recipe, milk is a versatile pairing for any meal. Even award-winning chefs and restaurateurs like Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli use milk as a foundational farm-to-table ingredient in many of their signature dishes.

For a traditional favorite that kids are sure to enjoy, try Giorgio's homemade ice cream recipe. The whole family will love making (and eating) this treat, and you can feel good about the wholesome and delicious ingredients like milk.

For more information and delicious recipes, visit milklife.com.

Giorgio's Homemade Ice Cream Servings: nine 2/3 cup servings 1 1/2 cups whole milk 2 1/2 cups heavy cream 8 egg yolks 1 cup cane sugar 1/4 teaspoon sea salt 1 tablespoon vanilla extract

In a medium saucepan, bring the milk and the heavy cream to a simmer, over medium heat.

In a medium mixing bowl, whisk the sugar and egg yolks until they lighten in color. Temper the cream mixture into the eggs and sugar by gradually adding in small amounts and then return the entire mixture to the saucepan and place over low heat. Continue to cook until the mixture thickens slightly and coats the back of a spoon. Add the vanilla, adjust the seasoning and cook the ice cream base for 3-4 hours.

Pour into an ice cream maker and process according to the manufacturer's directions.

Nutritional information per serving: 390 calories; 30 g fat; 18 g saturated fat; 260 mg cholesterol; 5 g protein; 27 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 115 mg sodium; 113 mg calcium (10% of daily value).

