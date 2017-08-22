BROSSARD, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 08/22/17 -- DIAGNOS Inc. ("DIAGNOS" or "the Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: ADK)(OTCQB: DGNOF), a leader in early detection of critical health issues through the use of its FLAIRE platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), announces today the implementation of DIAGNOS CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis) telemedicine platform at Al Kahhal Medical Complex clinic. With our Saudi Arabia business partner, Al Kanhoor Medical Co, we will make retinal screening exams available to the diabetic population in the cities of Dammam and AL-Hasha Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia. As per the latest International Diabetes Federation survey, Saudi Arabia ranks seventh (7) in the world with a 17.65% prevalence of diabetes in Saudi adults. This illness has almost reached the level of an epidemic in this country.

"The opening of these clinics, with the help of our Saudi business partner, is a good example of the benefits of our strategy to create an ecosystem of partners around the globe. DIAGNOS provides the best detection technology and our local partner brings local clinics and hospitals to deploy our services quickly while respecting local cultures and meeting legal requirements," said Yves-Stephane Couture, Vice-President of Sales for DIAGNOS.

Al Kanhoor Medical specializes in providing technology to the medical healthcare system in Saudi Arabia and in the Gulf region. It's a sister company of Hajz Telecommunications Company (HTC), an important provider of customers access network solutions to Saudi Telecom and other Telecom Operators in the Middle East.

About DIAGNOS

Founded in 1998, DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation with a mission to commercialize our Artificial Intelligence technology combining contextual imaging and traditional data mining thereby improving decision-making processes. DIAGNOS offers products, services, and solutions to clients in healthcare.

About CARA-AI

CARA-AI is a tele-ophthalmology platform that integrates with existing equipment (hardware and software) and processes at the point of care (POC) and comprises: image upload, image enhancement automated pre-screening, grading by a specialist, and referral to a specialist. CARA's Artificial Intelligence image enhancement algorithms make standard retinal images sharper, clearer, and easier to read. CARA is accessible securely over the internet, and is compatible with all recognized image formats and brands of fundus cameras, and is EMR compatible. CARA is a cost-effective tool for screening large numbers of patients, in real time and has been approved by regulatory authorities including Health Canada, US Food and Drug Administration, the European Union and others.

