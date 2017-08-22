Chinese crystalline module manufacture JA Solar shipped 2.147 GW of modules, and a further 167.2 MW of cells to external customers, as well as 74.5 MW to its own downstream projects. This makes JA Solar only the second company to exceed 2 GW in shipments for a single quarter.

JA Solar has published unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2017, ending June 30th. These show 88% growth in shipments YoY, and 68% up on the previous quarter. Operating profit also saw growth, at CNY 255.1 million ($37.6 million), compared with CNY 188 million ($27.7 million) for the same period in 2016.

59.2% of JA Solar's external shipments went to projects within China, and a further 24.9% was shipped to the rest of the Asia-Pacific region. Shipments to Europe accounted for 5.1% of the total, and 8.1% went to North America.

Shipments totaling 2.39 GW were well above company guidance of 1.5-1.65 GW. JA Solar is now ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...