EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders It Filed a Complaint to Recover Losses Suffered by Investors in Tahoe Resources Inc. and Set a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 5, 2017-- TAHO

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Tahoe Resources Inc. (NYSE: TAHO) between April 3, 2013 and July 5, 2017 . You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky has commenced the class action Attigui v. Tahoe Resources Inc., et al. (Case No. 2:17-cv-1868) in the USDC for the District of Nevada. Click here to view the complaint. To get more information, go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sbm/tahoe-resources-inc?wire=1, or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tahoe's exploitation license of the Escobal mine assets was in violation of the indigenous people's rights to be consulted; (2) Tahoe was not in compliance with governmental law and regulations; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Tahoe's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Take Action: if you suffered a loss in Tahoe Resources Inc., you have until September 5, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

