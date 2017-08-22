Sundance Helicopters And Las Vegas Outdoor Adventures Partner To Launch Exclusive "Heli & Outdoor Adventure" Tours

Helicopter Tour of the Grand Canyon with Scenic Motorized Excursion and Shooting Experiences

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Sundance Helicopters, Inc., the most experienced and highest-rated experiential tourism company in Las Vegas, has partnered with Las Vegas Outdoor Adventures for "Sundance Heli & Outdoor Adventures," tours geared towards adventure seekers that want a Sundance helicopter tour of the Grand Canyon with the option for a private scenic motorized tour around the Colorado River and/or the ultimate shooting experience.

"Our customers are looking for awe-inspiring experiences that include our helicopter tours to the Grand Canyon," said Jim Greiner, president of Sundance Helicopters. "We've partnered with Las Vegas Outdoor Adventures to provide our customers with other extraordinary outdoor adventures to make their time in Las Vegas truly unforgettable."

"We wanted to partner with a company that could include the amazing Grand Canyon as part of our tour packages," said Russ Mann, President of Las Vegas Outdoor Adventures. "Sundance Helicopters and their outstanding reputation is the perfect fit for our company and our clients."

The tour begins with a shuttle van pickup from various Las Vegas Strip and Downtown hotels where they'll be taken to the bypass bridge overlooking the iconic Hoover Dam, Colorado River, and Lake Mead for a 30-minute stop with photo opportunity before continuing the trip through the scenic Mojave Desert to Las Vegas Outdoor Adventures. Upon arrival, there will be a safety briefing and customers can pick from a variety of adventure upgrades such as scenic motorized tours to the Colorado River or shooting adventures with options ranging from hand guns, machines guns, all the way to 50 caliber rifle, with options to combine both the ATV tour and shooting adventure.

Guests will board a state-of-the-art helicopter where they'll experience majestic, sweeping views of Lake Mead, the Mojave Desert, and the Grand Canyon with a landing option at a private bluff for a champagne toast. Lunch at the Arizona Last Stop restaurant with hamburger, fries, and beverage is included in all "Heli & Outdoor Adventure" tours. The full experience of a Grand Canyon helicopter tour with landing, motorized tour, and shooting adventure takes approximately eight hours and tours starts at $344 per person.

For more information or to book this tour, please go to: www.sundancehelicopters.com/heliadventure.

