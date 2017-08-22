NASHVILLE, TN -- (Marketwired) -- 08/22/17 --Change Catalyst announced today that it will be bringing its Tech Inclusion Forum to Nashville on August 29th. The event will explore innovative ways of improving and expanding diversity and inclusion in the emerging tech ecosystem in Nashville with Supporting Sponsor Google Fiber and City Host Partner, Black in Tech Nashville.

Melinda Epler, CEO at Change Catalyst said, "We're proud to be coming to Nashville to learn from the local community and facilitate actionable solutions around inclusion in tech. We're seeing a strong and vibrant tech community in Nashville, which is already the fifth fastest-growing market for tech jobs in the U.S. It's extremely important to focus now on building the local tech economy in a way that harnesses the great diversity of this community."

"Google Fiber is proud to sponsor Change Catalyst's Tech Inclusion Forum," stated Daynise Joseph, Community Impact Manager at Google Fiber. "Digital Inclusion is an equity issue. Access to the internet can change a life -- from improving education to finding better jobs to fostering entrepreneurship. Our goal is to provide abundant access to superfast Internet in the cities we serve and to help communities harness those resources in partnerships with organizations like Change Catalyst."

"As a newer organization in the City, we are happy that our first citywide tech event will be hosting a conversation on diversity and inclusion in tech," said Dr. Fallon Wilson, CEO and Co-Founder at Black in Tech Nashville. "We see this convening as the beginning of many important conversations about building a sustainable and inclusive tech talent pipeline and knowledge economy for Nashville, and, perhaps, for the entire State of Tennessee."

Tech Inclusion Nashville focuses on promoting access and opportunity for underrepresented technology professionals. The forum will feature keynotes and panel discussions to highlight the importance of driving workplace inclusion across the Nashville technology sector with a focus on positive solutions. The line-up of speakers includes Daynise Joseph, Community Impact Manager at Google Fiber; Ralph Schulz, President of the Nashville Area Chamber; Jerome Hardaway, Founder of Vets Who Code; Mario Avila, Board Member of Conexion Americas; Beth Hoeg, Board Member of Women in Tech Tennessee; and Fallon Wilson, CEO and Co-Founder at Black in Tech Nashville.

Change Catalyst hosts Tech Inclusion events, conferences, startup showcases, career fairs and forums across the world to improve diversity and inclusion throughout the technology ecosystem. They also help drive solutions to diversity and inclusion through training, online toolkits and consulting for tech hubs, startups, investors and tech companies.

In addition to Supporting Sponsor Google Fiber, the 2017 Tech Inclusion Nashville forum is sponsored and supported by Oracle, Belmont University, Asurion, BNY Mellon, The BF Group, Nashville Technology Council, Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, The Wondry, Refinery, and Tech Inclusion's 2017 Foundation Partners PayPal and Yelp.

Full details about the free event, a complete list of speakers, and registration information are available here: https://nashville17.techinclusion.co

About Change Catalyst

Change Catalyst empowers diverse, inclusive and sustainable tech innovation -- through education, consulting, mentorship and funding. Our Tech Inclusion programs explore and develop innovative solutions to tech diversity and inclusion. We partner with the tech community to solve diversity and inclusion together through conferences, career fairs, strategic consulting and training. Our work spans the full tech ecosystem, including: Education, Workplace, Entrepreneurship and Policy.

About Black in Tech Nashville

Black in Tech Nashville connects and curates a diverse black tech ecosystem in Nashville. We are traditional technologists, tech founders, and public interest intechnologsts. We make meaningful change through four impact points. The impact points are matching opportunities and resources, impactful networking, formulating equitable public policy, and innovative funding sources.

For more information about Google Fiber, please check out www.fiber.google.com/cities/nashville.

