

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Local authorities in Las Vegas questioned two passengers who engaged in sexual act aboard a Southwest Airline flight on Saturday. The airline crew reportedly requested to stop the inappropriate action, however the couple just ignored it.



The airline has reported the case to the authorities in Les Vegas and apologized to those passengers who were potentially exposed to the activity by the unidentified passengers. No complaint has been filed against the passengers, however, it is expected that the Federal Aviation Administration or FAA would look into the matter.



Southwest Airlines spokesperson, while speaking to Fox News, said, 'Southwest airline doesn't condone this type of activity and we apologize to the other passengers on-board.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX