Global Bio-surfactants Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Driven by the Potential Use of Marine Origin Bio-surfactant for Cancer Treatment

The "Global Bio-surfactants Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global bio-surfactants market to grow at a CAGR of 6.02% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Bio-surfactants Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the potential use of marine origin bio-surfactant for cancer treatment. Cancer is one of the biggest health risk affecting many people around the world. A lot of research has gone into finding new biomarkers, drugs, and treatments, but a nontoxic therapy is yet to be found. Certain bio-surfactants, such as lipopeptides and glycolipids, can be used as anti-cancer agents. They have a low toxicity level, high efficacy level, and are biodegradable. These features make them an effective anticancer agent. The marine bacterium B. circulans DMS-2 produces lipopeptides with antiproliferative activity against human colon cancer cell line HCT-15. Thus, bio-surfactants of the marine origin have therapeutic properties.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is stringent government regulations. Due to the harmful effects of synthetic surfactants, the governments of various countries along with environmental associations have set certain regulation regarding the use of surfactants in various applications. Regulation (EC) No 648/2004 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 31 March 2004 on detergents mandates all the companies to mention the specifications of the surfactants used in detergents. It also demands lab reports of their aerobic biodegradability. Europe is the major producer and consumer of surfactants and REACH, an EU regulation, has made it mandatory that all detergent and personal care products should be eco-friendly. The US, with the introduction farm bill, has made the funding in terms of loans for bio-related and renewable chemicals easier.



Key vendors



Akzo Nobel

BASF

Croda International

Ecover

Saraya

Other prominent vendors



AGAE Technologies

Clariant

Evonik

GlycoSurf

Jeneil Biotech

Kemin Industries

Logos Technologies

SEPPIC

Stepan

TensioGreen



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01:Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by application

Part 07: Market segmentation by product

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Decision framework

Part 10: Drivers and challenges

Part 11: Market trends

Part 12: Vendor landscape

Part 13: Key vendor analysis

Part 14: Appendix

