

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Less than a week after Steve Bannon left the White House and resumed his role as executive chairman of Breitbart News, the far right news website has lashed out at President Donald Trump's new strategy in Afghanistan in a series of stories.



A story by Breitbart reporter Adam Shaw suggested Trump 'flip-flopped' on Afghanistan and claimed the president's 'America First' base was the biggest loser of his speech on Monday.



Trump acknowledged in his remarks that his original instinct was to pull out of Afghanistan but noted that decisions are much different when you are president.



The president hinted at an increase in U.S. military forces in Afghanistan but stressed that he would not discuss specific troop levels.



'Conditions on the ground -- not arbitrary timetables -- will guide our strategy from now on,' Trump said. 'America's enemies must never know our plans or believe they can wait us out. I will not say when we are going to attack, but attack we will.'



Breitbart's Shaw said Trump's speech confirmed the fears of many on the right that without a strong nationalist voice in the White House following Bannon's departure, the president would revert to the same old fare that Americans had voted to reject in November.



A separate story by Breitbart White House correspondent Charlie Spiering noted Trump specifically echoed a speech by former President Barack Obama when he said Afghanistan would not be given a 'blank check.'



'America will work with the Afghan government as long as we see determination and progress,' Trump said. 'However, our commitment is not unlimited, and our support is not a blank check.'



'The government of Afghanistan must carry their share of the military, political, and economic burden,' he added, 'The American people expect to see real reforms, real progress, and real results. Our patience is not unlimited.'



Spiering pointed out that Obama made a similar pledge in a speech in 2009, when he declared the days of providing a 'blank check' to Afghanistan are over.



'Despite 16 years of 'blood and treasure' spent in Afghanistan, the United States has no end in sight for the longest war in American history,' Spiering wrote.



The critical tone of the Breitbart stories comes after Bannon returned to the website after being removed as White House chief strategist last Friday. Bannon was seen as a driving force behind Trump's 'nationalist' ideology.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX