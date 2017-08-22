Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2017) - Darelle Online Solutions Inc. (TSXV: DAR) ("darelle" and/or the "Company") today announced the launch of its' mobile ticket delivery system ("MTD System").

The MTD System utilizes smart phones and tablets instead of fixed hardware providing supporters with a more cost-effective solution to sell and deliver raffle and/or 50/50 tickets. The system allows for sales of fixed prize raffles and multi day 50/50 draws, where purchaser data collection is required, rather than being limited to single day events like traditional hardware solutions that deliver only ticket numbers.

"Removing the hardware cost associated with traditional ticket systems really opens up the market to any size organization," says Kyle Kotapski, President of Darelle Media Inc. "It is a natural extension of our online platform and provides yet another option for our clients to increase sales."

The Company's recent launch of the MTD System has been well received by our current partners and it is now a standard option for any organization using the darelle platform. Its ease of use allows organizations to add as many supporters as they want by giving them the power to sell tickets using a device they carry with them already. They just send a link to a supporter's phone through SMS, save the link to their home screens and start selling. Payments are processed online, tickets delivered instantly to the phone with a receipt emailed to the purchaser. Gone are the days of needing to print, deliver, carry, sell, and then collect physical tickets and funds.

"The Mobile platform helped us avoid the additional administration involved with offline ticket sales and definitely contributed to higher tickets sales," says Christine Reid, Executive Director of North Shore Mountain Bike Association. "The system is simple to use and was well received by our supporters."

Fixed prize raffles and multi day 50/50 draws require the collection of the purchaser's information including name, address, email and phone number which is a functionality and a distinct advantage that darelle's mobile ticket delivery system has over hardware based solutions that are limited to single day draws. Combine that with no upfront hardware cost, the ability to add ticket selling supporters and devices at will, and the use of the random number generator ("RNG") to determine the prize winner and you have a complete solution that is not encumbered by the limitations of hardware based solutions.

About Darelle Online Solutions Inc.

Darelle Online Solutions Inc. is a British Columbia corporation with its head office in Vancouver, British Columbia. darelle.com is an online marketplace that has developed a platform in which charitable and nonprofit organizations can create, sell, deliver, and manage their raffle ticket and 50/50 draws completely online. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 2 Technology Issuer. The Company has a total of 69,408,147 common shares issued and outstanding.

Additional information on the company can be found at www.darelle.com. You can also watch the company's video at darelle video.

For Further Information, Contact:

Dean Bethune

President & CEO

Phone (778) 840-3325

Email: dbethune@darelle.com

Kyle Kotapski

President, Darelle Media Inc.

Phone (604) 345-0868

Email: kkotapski@darelle.com

