The share capital of H. Lundbeck A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 24 August 2017 in the ISIN below.



ISIN: DK0010287234 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: H. Lundbeck --------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 198,460,589 shares (DKK 992,302,945) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 470,889 shares (DKK 2,354,445) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 198,931,478 shares (DKK 994,657,390) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price, new shares: · 2,558 shares at DKK 97 · 24,203 shares at DKK 113 · 3,332 shares at DKK 121 · 440,796 shares at DKK 156.16 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 5 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: LUN --------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 3853 ---------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=642353