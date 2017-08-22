

Goldplat plc / Ticker: GDP / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining & Exploration 22 August 2017 Goldplat plc ('Goldplat' or 'the Company') Update to Shareholder Conference Call



Further to the announcement dated 17 August 2017, regarding a shareholder conference call to be held at 12pm UK time on Wednesday 23 August 2017, the Company announces an update to the web link to be used by shareholders to submit questions during the call.



During the call shareholders are able to send questions to the Goldplat management team via an online chat function. To access this online chat function, please use the link below and log in as a participant using the event password, 'Goldplat':



https://sbmf.webex.com/sbmf/onstage/g.php?MTID=ef2af18e627811cc44b0ac55ea41f0064



On the right-hand side of the screen you will find an option to submit questions during the call. The Q&A function will only be made live once the call has commenced. Shareholders can also submit questions to the Board via email in advance of the call. These should be sent to St Brides Partners at shareholderenquiries@stbridespartners.co.uk who will be compiling the questions on behalf of the Company.



Telephone dial in details for the call remain unchanged: to participate in the conference call, please dial 0808 109 0701, or +44 (0) 20 3003 2701 if you are calling from outside of the UK, and enter participant code 9478969# when prompted to do so. Please note that all lines will be muted except for that of Goldplat's management.



The management team will strive to answer as many questions as possible during the call. The Company plans to make available a recording of the call on the Company's website.



If you have any problems accessing the call, please contact St Brides Partners Ltd on shareholderenquiries@stbridespartners.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7236 1177.



For further information visit www.goldplat.com or contact:



+--------------------------+-------------------------+-------------------------+ |Gerard Kisbey-Green |CEO Goldplat plc |Tel: +27 (71) 8915775 | +--------------------------+-------------------------+-------------------------+ |Colin Aaronson/ Daniel |Grant Thornton UK LLP |Tel: +44 (0) 20 7383 5100| |Bush |(Nominated Adviser) | | +--------------------------+-------------------------+-------------------------+ |Andrew Raca/ Justin |VSA Capital Limited |Tel: +44 (0) 20 3005 5000| |McKeegan |(Broker) | | +--------------------------+-------------------------+-------------------------+ |Charlotte Page/Susie |St Brides Partners Ltd |Tel: +44 (0) 20 7236 1177| |Geliher |(Financial PR) | | +--------------------------+-------------------------+-------------------------+



About Goldplat Goldplat plc is an AIM quoted gold producer with two market leading recovery operations in South Africa and Ghana and an operational gold mine in Kenya. The Company produced 37,666oz gold FY 2016, and 21,317oz for H1 FY 2017 and has successfully implemented a number of operational initiatives to further increase production.



The Company's strategy is focussed on utilising cash flow generated from its flagship gold recovery and mining operations to self-fund the sustainable growth and expansion of its niche gold recovery business model internationally. The Company also has a small exploration portfolio in Burkina Faso and Ghana.



