Global Packaging Machinery Markets Business Report 2016-2024: Industry 4.0 - A New Chapter in Packaging Machinery

DUBLIN, August 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Packaging Machinery - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Packaging Machinery in US$ Thousands by the following Product Segments:
- Bottling Line Machinery
- Case Forming & Sealing Machinery
- Form-Fill-Seal Machinery
- Coding/Marking/Labeling Machinery
- Filling & Closing Machinery
- Cartoning Machinery
- Wrapping/Bundling Machinery
- Palletizing Machinery
- Others
The report further analyzes the global and US market by the following end-use segments:
- Food Products
- Beverages
- Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals
- Others
The Wrapping/Palletizing/Bundling Machinery is further analyzed by the following End-Use Segments:
- Food Products
- Beverages
- Paper & Other Non-Durables
- Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals
- Industrial Applications
- Other Applications
The report profiles 538 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Adelphi Packaging Machinery
- Barry-Wehmiller Companies, Inc.
- Accraply
- Harland Machine Systems Ltd.
- Hayssen Flexible Systems Ltd
- Bosch Packaging Technology
- Bradman Lake Group
- B&H Labeling Systems
- BH Labeling Mexico S. de R.L. de C.V.
- Belco Packaging Systems, Inc.
- CKD Corp.
- Coesia SpA
- Herma UK Ltd.
- IMA SpA
- Krones AG
- Lantech
- Molins PLC
- Newman Labeling Systems, Inc.
- Norden Machinery AB
- Ocme UK Ltd.
- Orion Packaging Systems
- Salzgitter AG
- KHS GmbH
- Scandia Packaging Machinery Co.
- SIG Combibloc
- Signode Industrial Group LLC
- Loveshaw Corp.
- Strapack Corp.
- Tetra Laval International S.A
- Sidel SA
- Tetra Pak Inc.
- Uhlmann Pac-Systeme GmbH & Co. KG.
- Weber Marking Systems, Inc.
- Winpak Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Packaging Machinery
Meeting Versatile Packaging Needs
Current & Future Analysis
Emerging Countries
Bright Spots for Industry Growth
Filling & Dosing Machinery Lead the Pack
Food Service and Beverages Segments Hold Sway over Market Demand
Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Sector Boost Prospects
Leading Exporters
2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
A Fragmented Marketplace
3. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS
Focus Grows on Productive Machinery
Automated and Flexible Packaging Machinery Grows in Demand
Industry 4.0: A New Chapter in Packaging Machinery
Ethernet
A Preferred Choice in New Machine Designs
Improvement Underway for Generation 3 Machines
Cabinet Free Machines
Robotics
Enhancing Efficiency
Smart Sensors Make Inroads
Modular Packaging Systems Grow in Popularity
OEE Pervades the Pharma Sector
Serialization
Sets in New Design Developments in Pharma Sector
Steady Trend towards Flexible Packaging Impacts Machinery Markets
Changing Trends Drive Inspection Machinery Upgrades
Case Packaging Machinery Evolves to Meet Cost Constraints
Retail Ready Packaging (RRP) Markets Inject Growth
Demand on Rise for Vacuum Packaging Machinery
Servo-based Controls Witness Strong Growth
Rebuilt Machinery: Fortunes Built Up Again
Flexible Pouches Make In-Roads in New Areas
Trend towards Shorter Packaging Innovation Cycles
Demand for Aseptic Packaging Machinery on Rise
Surge in Demand for Integrated and Flexible Packaging Lines
Wrapping Machinery: A Well-Established Market
Coding/Marking/Labeling Machinery: Trekking through the Growth Track
Digitalization Simplifies Labeling Process
Blister Packaging Gains Demand from Pharmaceutical Sector
4. END-USE ANALYSIS
Pharmaceuticals: A Lucrative Market
Major Growth Drivers
Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Market to Register Robust Growth
Food Processing and Packaging Sector
Increased Demand for Products that offer Convenience
Healthy and Nutritious Snacks for Active Lifestyle
Rise in Premium Packaging and Specialty Stores
Regulations for Coding and Enhanced Informational Printing
SKU Proliferation Increases the Demand for Versatile Packaging Machinery
Packaging Machinery in Confectionery
Beverages: The Changing Mix
Microbreweries Drive Innovations
5. MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Growing Population: A Key Driver
Aging Population: Playing a Role in Industry Transition
Urbanization Trends Spur Opportunities
Rising Middle Class Population to Propel Sales
Changing Lifestyles & Demographics Continue To Trigger Growth
6. PACKAGING OVERVIEW
Packaging
An Integral Part of Every Industry
Packaging Industry
Ranking of Key Influencing Factors
Global Packaging Industry
An Overview
Major Packaging Types
Aseptic Packaging
Blister Packaging
PET Packaging
Advantages
Flexible Packaging
Trends in Packaging
Smart Packaging: A KeyTrend
Sustainable Packaging Gets Popular
Transport Packaging: A New Role
Aseptic Packaging
Eco-Friendly Materials in Packaging Elicits Heightened Interest
Changing Packaging Landscape for Shelf-Stable Foods
Plastic Barrier Packaging Materials Dominate Technology Advancements in Food Packaging
Flexible Pouches Enter New Domains
Materials and Process Trends Shape the Market
Technological Advances
the Mainstay of Flexible Packaging Industry' Survival
Newer Technologies Invade the Sector
Recyclable Packaging: Optimum Resource Management
Environmentally Compatible Packaging: A Growing Concern
Standup Pouches: Smooth Standing
Retortable Pouches: Appease the Appetite, Health and the Eye
Reusable Plastics: Reiterating Success
Flow Wrapping: In High Flow
7. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Packaging Machinery
Types of Packaging Machinery
Bottle Cleaning/Drying Machines
Case Forming Machinery
Form-Fill-Seal (FFS) Machines
Filling & Dosing Machinery
Cartoning Machines
Coding/Marking/Labeling Machinery
Wrapping/Bundling Machinery
Wrapping Machinery
Palletizing Machinery
Miscellaneous Packaging Machinery
Testing/Inspecting/Detecting Devices
Accessories & Parts
8. PRODUCT LAUNCHES
Bosch Unveils Improved Version of Toploading Collator
Heidelberg to Launch New Post-Press Machines
Bosch Launches Scalable Cookie And Cracker Packaging Systems
Nichrome Introduces Vertical Form-Fill-Seal Machines
Uflex Introduces Multi Linear Automatic Packaging Machine
Orion Packaging Introduces Automatically guided portable stretch wrapper
Bosch Displays Integrated System Solution for Liquid, Viscous Food
Adpak Unveils Compact Packaging Machines
Uflex Introduces ESL Aseptic Flexi-Pouch Machine for Packaging Milk
Edson Introduces New Case Packer
Bosch Introduces D3 Robotic Packaging Solutions
Bosch to Unveil Redesigned DCS 1000 Processed Cheese Container
Bosch Introduces Novel Capsule Filling Machine GKF 2600
Bosch Introduces CFC 2012 Horizontal Cartoning Machine
Accupack Launches a New Blister Packing Machine Velocity-V300
9. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Coesia Group to Acquire Tobacco Machinery Business of Molins Instrumentation
Krones Acquires Javlyn
Pladis Signs Supplier Agreement with Bosch Packaging Technology
ARPAC Acquires Extreme Packaging Machinery
Het Packhuys Signs New Distribution Agreement with Brillopak
Synerlink Acquires Ermi
Tetra Pak Acquires Johnson Industries International
Accraply Acquires Harland Machine Systems
XANO to Acquire Jorgensen Engineering A/S
Duravant Acquires Arpac
Pro Mach Buys Pacific Packaging Machinery
Krones Acquires Trans-Market
Pro Mach Acquires Zarpac
Coesia Acquires GF S.p.A.
Coesia to Acquire Emmeci S.p.A.
Rovema Acquires Rovema-related assets from Rovema Packaging Machines
Bosch to Acquire Kliklok-Woodman
Clear Lam Packaging and Triangle Package Machinery Sign New Licensing Agreement for PrimaPak System
Duravant Acquires Mespack
Pro Mach Sets up New Facility in Mexico
Krones Acquires 100% Stake in Gernep
Sonoco to Acquire Majority Stake in Graffo
Barry-Wehmiller Takes Over Hema
Onex Acquires SIG
Bosch to Take Over Osgood Industries
AR Packaging Group Acquires MWV
Quatá Alimentos to Install Six SIG Combibloc Filling Machines to Expand Production Capacity
WM Wrapping Machinery Enters the US Thermoforming Market
10. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
11. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 538 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 570)
- The United States (63)
- Canada (11)
- Japan (19)
- Europe (381)
- - France (14)
- - Germany (84)
- - The United Kingdom (47)
- - Italy (111)
- - Spain (18)
- - Rest of Europe (107)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (92)
- Middle East (3)
- Latin America (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c3sqq5/packaging
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716