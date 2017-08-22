BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/22/17 -- SimpliSafe, the nation's fastest growing home security company, today announced a partnership with AAA Washington, the preeminent provider of emergency road service in Washington state and northern Idaho. Rooted in a joint commitment to exceptional service and protection, this new partnership expands upon SimpliSafe's existing relationships with AAA affiliate clubs to give exclusive SimpliSafe offers to AAA Members in 28 states(1).

"No one wants to worry about the safety of their home while traveling," said Matt Wolf, Director of Partnerships at SimpliSafe. "We're excited to partner with AAA Washington to help members feel safe on the road and at home."

Since its founding in 2006, SimpliSafe has won numerous industry awards for its technology and ease of use. What truly separates SimpliSafe from competitors is a customer-first approach. SimpliSafe customers are never locked into long term contracts. Monthly monitoring charges are far lower than competitors, and each system comes with a complete 60 day money back guarantee.

"Our members trust us to provide them security," Harry Thomas, Chief Marketing Officer, of AAA Washington said. "Our new partnership with SimpliSafe extends that security to their home when they're on the road and saves our members money."

With this new program, AAA Members will receive all the perks of SimpliSafe and more. To start, they will receive $150 off of SimpliSafe's Leader Package and one free month of professional monitoring, with more special offers to come.

(1) Eligible states for this offer include: AK, AL, AZ, CA, HI, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MO, MS, MT, NH, NM, NV, NY, OH, PA, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WV, WY

About SimpliSafe:

Founded in 2006 by Chad Laurans, SimpliSafe offers professionally-monitored home security systems and HD security cameras. SimpliSafe's mission to make "every home secure" is carried out in its commitment to provide top-of-the-line security products and services without barriers like aggressive salesmen, expensive fees, and long-term contracts. Anyone can set up a SimpliSafe home security system in under an hour with no wiring, no drilling, and no tools. Today, SimpliSafe protects over a million Americans and has been featured in CNET, The New York Times, Fortune, The Today Show and more. To connect with SimpliSafe visit the SimpliSafe Facebook and Twitter profiles and SimpliSafe.com. The company is based in Boston and employs approximately 450 people.

About AAA Washington:

AAA Washington has been serving members and the traveling public since 1904. The organization provides a variety of exclusive benefits, including roadside assistance, discounts, maps and personalized trip planning, to its million plus members. In addition, its full-service travel and insurance agencies provide products and services for members and the public. Additional information is available through the company's offices in Washington and northern Idaho, at www.AAA.com, or by calling 1-800-562-2582.

