With reference to a press release published by Xbrane Biopharma today August 22, 2017, at 16:30 CET, the trading in the shares of Xbrane Biopharma (XBRANE, ISIN code SE0007789409, order book ID 118813) shall be resumed. The opening auction starts at 16:50 CET followed by continuous trading from 17:00 CET.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Emelie Thordewall or Caroline Folke, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.