The "Carbon Fiber Tape Market by Form Type, End-use Industry (Aerospace, Marine, Sporting Goods), Region Global Forecast to 2022 report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

"Increasing demand for advanced materials such as carbon fiber tapes from the aerospace industry is expected to drive the carbon fiber tape market"

The global carbon fiber tape market is projected to reach USD 2.52 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 11.95% from 2017 to 2022

The main driver fueling the growth of the carbon fiber tape market is its increasing use in primary and secondary aircraft structures. The increasing use of multifunctional carbon fiber tapes in the automotive industry is also driving the carbon fiber tape market. High processing and manufacturing cost of carbon fiber is the major restraint of the market.

Carbon fiber tapes are being used to manufacture aircraft of reduced weight for better performance and to reduce the fuel consumption. Most common aircraft parts where carbon fiber tape is used are wing spars, wing skins, fuselage skin, access panels, rib stiffeners, brackets, conduit, and flooring. The use of these tapes is heavily increasing in the aircraft wings.

North America is the fastest-growing market for carbon fiber tape, in terms of value. High economic growth rate, growing manufacturing industries, increasing carbon fiber tape patents, new product developments, and presence of large number of major carbon fiber tape manufacturers are few factors leading to the growth of the carbon fiber tape market in this region.

The US leads the market for carbon fiber tape in North America. Its consumption of carbon fiber tapes has grown exceptionally in aerospace, marine, pipe tank, and sporting goods industries and is expected to witness rapid growth in the near future.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Macroeconomic Overview

7 Carbon Fiber Tape Market, By Form

8 Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape Market, By Resin

9 Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape Market, By Manufacturing Process

10 Carbon Fiber Tape Market, By End-Use Industry

11 Carbon Fiber Tape Market, By Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

3M

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

Chomarat

Cristex

Eurocarbon

Evonik Industries

Hexcel Corporation

Hughes Brothers

Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fiber and Composites

PRF Composite Materials

Park Electrochemicals

Rock West Composite

Royal DSM

Royal Tencate

SGL Group

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Sigmatex

Siltex

Solvay

TCR Composites

Teijin Limited

Victrex

Zoltek Corporation





