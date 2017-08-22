High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) Market to Reach $34.8 Billion by 2025: Supportive Government Regulations Will Help Drive Growth

DUBLIN, August 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) Market, 2014-2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global HPAPIs market is expected to reach USD 34.8 billion by 2025, according to this new report. Increasing number of new entrants producing fast relief therapeutics in emerging countries of India and China is anticipated to boost the demand for high potency active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPIs) over the forecast period.

In addition, supportive government regulations for commercialization and research and development of novel drug molecules are projected to drive the industry growth. Extensive capital investments required for development of production facility has lead to increase in contract manufacturing activities for HPAPIs during the forecast period.

Biotech HPAPI segment is expected to be the fastest growing and is expected to grow at a lucrative growth ratedue torising demand for cancer drugs and fueling research and developmentactivities pertaining to it.

Innovative drug market dominated the overall drug type in 2016. Generic drug segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment. The factors attributing to its growth are patent expiration of various drugs and increasing demand for the cancer treatment.

Contact outsourcing segment is anticipated to show lucrative growth as major pharmaceuticals are focused on rigorous research and development activities for new drug development.

Companies Mentioned



Eli Lily and Company

and Company Novartis AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Roche Diagnostics Ltd.

Sanofi

Hospira, Inc.

BASF SE

Covidien plc

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Merck & Co., Inc.

Sigma Aldrich Corporation

Bayer AG

Carbogen Amcis AG

Lonza

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



