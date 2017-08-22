Discover the natural beauty of linen clothing and sleepwear with Lithuanian designer, Inga Lukauskiene and online store LinenMe.com. Described as one of the most 'optimal materials' available, flax linen is an eco-conscious choice that, unlike other fabrics such as cotton and synthetics, doesn't leave its mark on the environment.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2017) - Discover the natural beauty of linen clothing and sleepwear with Lithuanian designer, Inga Lukauskiene and online store, LinenMe.com. Keeping a cherished family tradition in linen production alive, Inga's exclusive collection is a feast of time-honoured designs that includes: linen dresses, tunics, shirts, pyjamas, djellabas and bath robes.



With a rich history of flax growing and manufacturing, LinenMe pays homage to Lithuania's authentic textile industry, combining the highest standards of long established weaving crafts with modern technology to create durable textiles that age beautifully and soften over time.



Described as one of the most 'optimal materials' available, flax linen is an eco-conscious choice that, unlike other fabrics such as cotton and synthetics, doesn't leave its mark on the environment. A result of third generation family business, LinenMe produces its designs on traditional weaving looms using only the finest natural linen fibres, grown and farmed in the Baltic region and Europe. This ensures that emissions are kept to a minimum, allowing LinenMe to pass on assured quality and enduring style to its customers. All LinenMe clothes are made to order and crafted individually piece by piece.



LINEN - THE ECO CHOICE:





The whole flax plant can be used, leaving no waste;

Flax is grown naturally and requires less water and far fewer pesticides than cotton;

Because of its natural fibre, flax linen is recyclable and biodegradable;

Requires very little energy to process;

Flax linen is much stronger than cotton, which means that it lasts longer.

LinenMe is proud to be one of the most reputable linen manufacturers on the market, supplying some of the best-known interior outlets with luxurious linen homewares. Maintaining its family-run heritage that spans three generations, LinenMe still produces its products by hand using traditional looms, creating timeless and beautiful textiles for the modern home.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qWDzjt7BA8Y



