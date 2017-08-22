Introduction On Saturday October 7th, 2017, Nasdaq Nordic will perform verification tests of the site failover functionality in the Genium INET production environment. The system will be available for participants for login and standard reference data and business queries. No other type of business functionality will be enabled.



Participants are recommended to take advantage of this opportunity to test their connectivity and ability to failover to the Nasdaq site B (PORT). Please note that only participants that have connectivity to site B can participate in this test. The failover verification test will be available for the participants in the following markets in the Nasdaq Nordic Genium INET system:



-- Nasdaq Stockholm AB derivatives markets (including derivatives on Swedish, Danish, Finnish and Norwegian shares and indices) -- Nasdaq Stockholm AB Fixed Income markets -- Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S Fixed Income markets -- Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Fixed Income markets -- Nasdaq Oslo ASA Commodity markets -- Nasdaq Clearing AB, equity, fixed income and commodity derivatives clearing



Execution The Genium INET system will be available for login in the morning in normal configuration with site A (VASBY) being the primary site. Connectivity will also be as normal, allowing OMnet and ITCH connectivity via both site A and site B, and FIX via site A. The markets will be in closed state, with login allowed and business queries enabled. Markets will remain closed throughout the test.



Later in the day a controlled failover from site A to site B will be performed, simulating a complete loss of Genium INET on site A. Accessibility to Genium INET on site A will hence be disabled. Please note that network connectivity still remains active to site A data center to prevent impact for customers connecting to other Nasdaq services located at site A.



The failover activities are estimated to be completed early afternoon, from which time logon will be available on site B only. The exact time will be communicated via IT Information message during the test. Please note that you are required to have connectivity to site B for this step.



Later in the day the Genium INET system will be shut down and configuration restored to normal weekend operation.



Communication plan A more detailed IT Notice will be sent out closer to the 7th of October with detailed time schedule, expected It Information messages during the day, protocol availability and support information



Participants are advised to ensure subscription to the IT Information - Derivatives and IT Information - Fixed Income or IT Information - Commodities messages on the following site: http://www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/News/marketnotices/Subscribe



For further information, please contact:



Genium INET Tech Support +46 8 405 6750, technicalsupport@nasdaq.com



Best regards,



Per Fröling



Head of Technical Relations Nasdaq Direct: +46 8 405 6434 Email: per.froling@nasdaq.com



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=642363