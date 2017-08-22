22.08.2017 Zugemailt von / gefunden bei: RCB (BSN-Hinweis: Lauftext im Original des Aussenders, Titel (immer) und Bebilderung (oft) durch boerse-social.com aus dem Fotoarchiv von photaq.com) Mayr-Melnhof confirmed at BUY, TP EUR 123 - Cartonboard margin recovery confirmed - We maintain the BUY recommendation for Mayr-Melnhof on the back of a slight target price increase to EUR 123 from EUR 119- 2Q results were no catalyst, but we identify two positive take-aways: 1) The EBIT margin in the MM Karton division recouped the 7% threshold thanks to higher selling prices and 2) the company gave a more confident outlook, pointing towards a broad-based strengthening of order behaviour in its main European markets-...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...