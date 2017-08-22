The "Omnibus - 2016 New Cars Opinions Of Car Owners" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This is the first issue of the omnibus study based on the opinion of car owners according to their level of satisfaction with the car and service at dealer's service center. The report includes a comparison of indicators for the 30 car brands, as well as detailed information on the assessment of each individual brand.
Annual project of analytic agency the survey of new car owners by certain methodology and it allows to compare indicators of evaluation over time. The project is based on creation of representative sample relevant with regional structure of sales of investigated brands. During the research we get owners evaluation of 30 automotive brands (the most popular brands in the Russian sales rating).
The project also provides an opportunity to compare annual change in indicators for 30 automobile brands, as well as ask questions to respondents participating in the survey. Satisfaction with the car (by several parameters), satisfaction with service at official dealer's service center (by several parameters), index of trust to dealer's service center, re-purchase index and NPS index are evaluated in the survey.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Methodology of evaluation and main parameters
2. Satisfaction with the car
3. Satisfaction with service at official dealer's service center
4. Index of trust to dealer's service center
5. Consumer Loyalty Index (NPS)
6. Plans to replace the current car
7. Consumer preferences by brands
Companies Mentioned
Audi
BMW
Chery
Chevrolet
Citroen
Ford
Geely
Great Wall
Honda
Hyundai
KIA
LADA
Land Rover
Lexus
Lifan
Mazda
Mercedes-Benz
Mitsubishi
Nissan
Opel
Peugeot
Renault
Skoda
SsangYong
Subaru
Suzuki
Toyota
UAZ
Volkswagen
Volvo
