Smart Building Market Worth 31.74 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, August 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report"Smart Building Marketby Type (Building Automation Software, Services), Building Type (Intelligent Security System, Building Energy Management System, Infrastructure Management, and Network Management System), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 7.42 Billion in 2017 to USD 31.74 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 33.7% from 2017 to 2022. The market is primarily driven by the growing demand for integrated security and safety systems and increasing government initiatives for smart building projects.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse73 Market Data Tables and33 Figures spread through126Pages and in-depth TOC on"Smart Building Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/smart-building-market-1169.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Based on type, the services segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Based on type, the services segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the reason that service providers help in implementing intelligent automation and technologies for the efficient operation and maintenance of buildings in a cost-effective manner. The services included in the Smart Building Market study are training & consulting, integration, and support offered by various vendors in this market. These services are considered as added offerings from technology vendors and services providers in the smart infrastructure ecosystem, which enhance the deployment and usage of solutions at end user premises.

Request Report Brochure@ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=1169

Based on building type, the residential building segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on building type, the residential building segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to the ability of communication standards and protocols to integrate various control devices and minimize the use of wires due to the emergence of wireless technologies.

Based on region, Europe is expected to account for the largest market share in the Smart Building Market during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022

Europe is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period due to the increased initiatives by the region's governments to build smart and intelligent structures. Also, the increase in the adoption of energy management as well as security solutions has led to the growth of the Smart Building Market across regions.

The Smart Building Market research report encompasses the competitive landscape, which presents the positioning of 25 key vendors of smart building solutions and services, based on their product offerings and business strategies. Some of the major solution and service vendors include the ABB Group (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), International Business Machines Corporation (US), Delta Controls (Canada), Johnson Controls (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), United Technologies Corporation (US), Legrand (France), Building (US), Echelon Corporation (US), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), and Panasonic Corporation (Japan) among others.

Make an enquiry @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=1169

Browse Related Reports

Smart Cities Market by Focus Areas, Transportation (Types, Solutions, Services), Utilities (Types, Solutions, Services), Buildings (Types, Solutions, Services), Citizen Services (Types), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/smart-cities-market-542.html

Smart Transportation Market by Solution Type (Smart Ticketing, Parking Management, Passenger Information, Traffic Management, Integrated Supervision, and Insurance Telematics), Service, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/smart-transportation-market-692.html

Know More About our Knowledge Store @http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email:sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/telecom-it

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets