A dominant solutions provider for hydropower stations wanted to understand the market landscape for various types of centrifugal pumps. Infiniti research conducted a market intelligence study on centrifugal pumps for this leading company to help them assess the market landscape. Using this market intelligence study the company could estimate the demand for centrifugal pumps from various end user industry verticals and also assess the current and anticipated market trends to determine future business opportunities.

Centrifugal pumps convert mechanical energy into kinetic energy and help in the continuous transportation of fluids. According to Infiniti Research, unorganized oil and gas drilling activities and commonness of low-cost substitutes are the major challenges faced by the stakeholders in the centrifugal pumps market. However, an increase in the construction activities, growing need for power generation, and recent surge in the number of small scale industries are some of the factors helping in the growth of this market.

According to Infiniti Research's competitive intelligence experts, "As technology is steering the market toward predictive maintenance and diagnostics, manufacturers are looking out for efficient and automated smart pumps that are environmentally friendly and help improve savings."

This market intelligence study on centrifugal pumps provides benefits such as:

Market segmentation based on pump type and market size like, vertically suspended pumps, between bearings pumps, and overhung impeller pumps

Market segmentation based on end user verticals

Identification of chief players, suppliers, and channel partners in the market

Gain actionable insights on sales, demand, evolving applications in the market

This market intelligence study offers predictive insights on:

Market size, market dynamics, market segmentation, market players, customers, and key competitors in the centrifugal pumps market

Emerging trends for centrifugal pumps, demand for different types of pumps, and uses in various industry verticals

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 14+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

