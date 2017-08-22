The "Passenger Car Market in Russia: Results of 2016, Trends and Prospects" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Summing up results of the previous year, we are happy to offer you the new installment of marketing report on the Russian passenger car market, prepared by experts of an analytic agency.

The report Passenger Car Market in Russia. Results of 2016, Trends and Prospects contains detailed information on the last year's passenger car sales, their dynamics and structure, market capacity, its price parameters, segmentation, etc. Results of passenger car sales in Europe, dynamics and structure of passenger car import to Russia as well as information on the market leaders by classes are included as separate pages.

Moreover, we paid special attention to trends and prospects of passenger car market in the forecast of the automotive market development in short term prospects. Each market player's sales results dynamics for recent years, model structure, and monthly sales are represented in the report visually.

In 2016 new passenger car sales in Russia came up to 1.3 million vehicles, which is 12.1% less than a year ago. Having decreased its sales by 1.4% which is much less than on average in the market LADA remains an absolute market leader. Its result was 258,008 vehicles vs. 149,567 KIA (-8.5%) and 144,050 Hyundai (-10.3%) vehicles sold. During the year, companies imported 234,100 passenger cars, that is 22% less than a year ago. The leaders here are Toyota, Lexus and Mercedes-Benz, which generate almost 55% of the import together. We should also mention that the share of used cars in the import grew three times up to 6.7%. as compared to 2015. According to estimations, in 2016 the average price of a passenger car in the Russian market came up to 1.37 million roubles, that is almost 172,000 roubles or 14.4% more than a year ago.

Marketing report Passenger Car Market in Russia. Results of 2016, Trends and Prospects was prepared with an office research method. The major information sources are AEB, FCS (Federal Customs Service), ACEA data as well as our own databases and information obtained from the market players directly. All data presented in the report is clearly organized and compiled in tables. Every subject is illustrated with graphs and diagrams. On-line evaluation of the situation by some major parameters is included in our monthly reviews of the Russian market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Passenger car market in Europe

2. Brand structure of the Russian market

3. Model structure of the Russian market

4. Dynamics of passenger car sales

5. Price parameters of the market

6. Market capacity

7. Proceeds from car sales by brands

8. Price segmentation of the market

9. Market leaders by classes

10. Market segmentation

11. Regional structure of foreign vehicle sales

12. Dynamics of passenger car import

13. Structure of passenger car import

14. Dynamics and capacity of car lending market

15. Forecast of passenger car market development in Russia

16. Passenger Car Sales In 2016 By Brands:

Audi

BMW

Cadillac

Chery

Chevrolet

Citroen

Daewoo

Datsun

Ford

Geely

Honda

Hyundai

Infiniti

Jaguar

Jeep

KIA

LADA

Land Rover

Lexus

Lifan

Mazda

Mercedes-Benz

MINI

Mitsubishi

Nissan

Peugeot

Porsche

Renault

Skoda

SsangYong

Subaru

Suzuki

Toyota

Volkswagen

Volvo

UAZ

Other brands

