You are reading our traditional report "Automotive industry in Russia. Results of 2016, Prospects", prepared by an analytic agency and containing information on automotive vehicle production in Russia, particularly passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Besides cumulative data and analysis of the trends in the Russian automotive industry, this report comprises information on each enterprise including last year's results and production dynamics for the few recent years as well as actual information about the current activity and prospects of development. Specialists have also prepared a forecast of vehicle production in Russia in 2017.
1.31 million vehicles were produced in Russia in 2016, that is 5.4% less than a year ago. So the Russian automotive production has been decreasing for four years in succession, however the decline rates slowed down considerably. At the same time, 68,000 passenger cars (-30.2%) and 14,300 trucks (-28.5%) were exported. About 85% of automotive production in Russia is generated by passenger cars that are 1.12 million vehicles (-7.9%). The share of foreign manufacturers decreased a little to 76.5% last year. So the share of domestic brands came up to 23.5%. AVTOVAZ remains the leader of the Russian automotive industry, having assembled 255,537 passenger cars last year that is 26.3% less than a year ago. The largest foreign vehicle manufacturer Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Rus plant in St. Petersburg assembled 207,000 passenger cars last year that are 9.8% less than in 2015.
In 2016 truck enterprises in Russia increased their production by almost 10% up to 145,643 vehicles, which is 11.2% of the total automotive production in the country. Truck production is still highly consolidated as almost 80% of vehicles in Russia are produced by three enterprises. Traditional leaders here are GAZ (56,430 vehicles; -5.5%), KAMAZ (35,416 vehicles; +25.4%) and UAZ (21,953 vehicles; +12.9%).
Buses generate 3.5% of the total automotive production in Russia, i.e. 46,119 vehicles (+25.1%) in terms of numbers. Almost 60% of this number comes from three domestic enterprises: GAZ (12,573 vehicles; +37.2%), PAZ (8,200 vehicles; +39.6%) and Luidor (6,569 vehicles; +29.4%).
Marketing report "Automotive industry in Russia. Results of 2016, Prospects" is prepared with an office research method. The major information sources are our own databases and information obtained from the market players directly. All data, presented in the report is clearly organized and compiled in tables. Each subject is traditionally illustrated with graphs and diagrams.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Automotive Production In Russia
2. Dynamics Of Passenger Car Production
3. Structure Of Passenger Car Production
4. Dynamics Of Truck Production
5. Structure Of Truck Production
6. Dynamics Of Bus Production
7. Structure Of Bus Production
8. Export Of Passenger Cars And Trucks
9. Results Of Foreign Vehicle Assembly In Russia
10. Forecast Of Passenger Car Production In Russia
11. Forecast Of Commercial Vehicle Production In Russia
Major Automotive Enterprises In Russia
AVTOVAZ
Avtotor
BAW-RUS Motor Corporation
Volgabus
Volvo Vostok
GAZ
Daimler KAMAZ
Derways
GM-AVTOVAZ
IVECO-AMT
ISUZU
KAMAZ
LADA Izhevsk
Luidor
Mazda Sollers Manufacturing
MAN Truck and Bus
NefAZ
Nissan Manufacturing
PSA VIS-AVTO
PSMA
Renault
Scania-Peter
ST Nizhegorodets
Toyota Motor
UAZ
URAL
Volkswagen Group
Ford Sollers
Hyundai Motor Manufacturing
other enterprises
Avtodom
BAZ
General Motors Auto
Komatsu .Manufacturing
LADA Sport
Industrial Technologies
Super-Auto
Chechenavto
prospective enterprises
Haval Motor
Lifan Cars
Mercedes-Benz
