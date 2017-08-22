The "Automotive industry in Russia: Results of 2016, Prospects" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

You are reading our traditional report "Automotive industry in Russia. Results of 2016, Prospects", prepared by an analytic agency and containing information on automotive vehicle production in Russia, particularly passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Besides cumulative data and analysis of the trends in the Russian automotive industry, this report comprises information on each enterprise including last year's results and production dynamics for the few recent years as well as actual information about the current activity and prospects of development. Specialists have also prepared a forecast of vehicle production in Russia in 2017.

1.31 million vehicles were produced in Russia in 2016, that is 5.4% less than a year ago. So the Russian automotive production has been decreasing for four years in succession, however the decline rates slowed down considerably. At the same time, 68,000 passenger cars (-30.2%) and 14,300 trucks (-28.5%) were exported. About 85% of automotive production in Russia is generated by passenger cars that are 1.12 million vehicles (-7.9%). The share of foreign manufacturers decreased a little to 76.5% last year. So the share of domestic brands came up to 23.5%. AVTOVAZ remains the leader of the Russian automotive industry, having assembled 255,537 passenger cars last year that is 26.3% less than a year ago. The largest foreign vehicle manufacturer Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Rus plant in St. Petersburg assembled 207,000 passenger cars last year that are 9.8% less than in 2015.

In 2016 truck enterprises in Russia increased their production by almost 10% up to 145,643 vehicles, which is 11.2% of the total automotive production in the country. Truck production is still highly consolidated as almost 80% of vehicles in Russia are produced by three enterprises. Traditional leaders here are GAZ (56,430 vehicles; -5.5%), KAMAZ (35,416 vehicles; +25.4%) and UAZ (21,953 vehicles; +12.9%).

Buses generate 3.5% of the total automotive production in Russia, i.e. 46,119 vehicles (+25.1%) in terms of numbers. Almost 60% of this number comes from three domestic enterprises: GAZ (12,573 vehicles; +37.2%), PAZ (8,200 vehicles; +39.6%) and Luidor (6,569 vehicles; +29.4%).

Marketing report "Automotive industry in Russia. Results of 2016, Prospects" is prepared with an office research method. The major information sources are our own databases and information obtained from the market players directly. All data, presented in the report is clearly organized and compiled in tables. Each subject is traditionally illustrated with graphs and diagrams.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Automotive Production In Russia

2. Dynamics Of Passenger Car Production

3. Structure Of Passenger Car Production

4. Dynamics Of Truck Production

5. Structure Of Truck Production

6. Dynamics Of Bus Production

7. Structure Of Bus Production

8. Export Of Passenger Cars And Trucks

9. Results Of Foreign Vehicle Assembly In Russia

10. Forecast Of Passenger Car Production In Russia

11. Forecast Of Commercial Vehicle Production In Russia

Major Automotive Enterprises In Russia

AVTOVAZ

Avtotor

BAW-RUS Motor Corporation

Volgabus

Volvo Vostok

GAZ

Daimler KAMAZ

Derways

GM-AVTOVAZ

IVECO-AMT

ISUZU

KAMAZ

LADA Izhevsk

Luidor

Mazda Sollers Manufacturing

MAN Truck and Bus

NefAZ

Nissan Manufacturing

PSA VIS-AVTO

PSMA

Renault

Scania-Peter

ST Nizhegorodets

Toyota Motor

UAZ

URAL

Volkswagen Group

Ford Sollers

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing

other enterprises

Avtodom

BAZ

General Motors Auto

Komatsu .Manufacturing

LADA Sport

Industrial Technologies

Super-Auto

Chechenavto

prospective enterprises

Haval Motor

Lifan Cars

Mercedes-Benz

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qmv744/automotive

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170822005832/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Automotive