NORCROSS, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/22/17 -- On the heels of Ashworth College's 30th anniversary of its founding, the fully-online college based in Norcross, Georgia has earned reaccreditation from the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC) through 2022. As one of the most responsible models of online education, Ashworth delivers high student ROI. During the past three decades, Ashworth has graduated more than 300,000 students, and has surpassed a 90 percent student satisfaction rate with 91 percent of students reporting that they achieved their goals upon completing their studies.

"It's been a milestone year for Ashworth College and earning reaccreditation from DEAC is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to serve the needs of our students so they may achieve their educational and career ambitions," said Rob Klapper, CEO of Ashworth College. "We will continue to work hard to remove barriers so that more adults can have access to flexible and affordable higher education."

DEAC accredited institutions meet the high standards demanded for academic quality, inspiring excellence in teaching, learning and student results. Students with degrees from accredited institutions are ready to enter the workforce and have greater opportunities for employment and mobility.

On Ashworth's reaccreditation, Dr. Leah K. Matthews, executive director of DEAC stated, "Accreditation by DEAC is a reliable indicator of the value and quality of the distance education that an institution offers. In receiving renewal of accreditation, Ashworth College has demonstrated its commitment to educational standards and ethical business practices that assure quality, accountability and improvement in higher education."

Ashworth College continues to build its online programs to support the increasing number of digital students with courses and programs that enable them to achieve their educational goals. Offering a curriculum designed to meet the needs of self-motivated, career-oriented students, Ashworth graduates complete their courses with the skills and credentials to change careers, advance in their current workplace or pursue advanced education.

About Ashworth College

Ashworth College is a nationally accredited institution that provides effective, affordable and flexible online career-focused education opportunities. Currently, Ashworth offers more than 125 programs spanning online career certificate, associate degree, bachelor's degree and master's degree programs. Offerings are in high-demand fields including healthcare, business, creative services, education and trades. Ashworth is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC). The Distance Education Accrediting Commission is listed by the U.S. Department of Education as a recognized accrediting agency. The Distance Education Accrediting Commission is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA). For more information about Ashworth College or its programs, visit http://www.ashworthcollege.edu

About the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC)

DEAC is a private, non-profit organization founded in 1926 that operates as an institutional accreditor of distance education institutions. Accreditation by DEAC covers all distance education activities within an institution and it provides accreditation from the secondary school level through professional doctoral degree-granting institutions. DEAC received renewal of recognition for five years from the National Advisory Committee on Institutional Quality and Integrity (NACIQI) during its June 2017 meeting.

