Code42 to Focus Exclusively on its Rapidly Growing Business in the Enterprise and Small Business Markets

LONDON, August 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Code42 to transition out of the consumer market, commits to honouring all CrashPlan®for Home subscriptions and will provide options to help consumer customers transition

Code42, the leader in cloud-based endpoint data protection and recovery, announced today that it will focus exclusively on businesses and organisations large and small and will discontinue its offering for personal consumer backup. The small business, education and enterprise markets have proven to be significant growth areas for the company.

Code42 will honour all existing CrashPlan for Home subscriptions, and will wind down support of CrashPlan for Home on October 22, 2018. Its consumer customers will be offered extended subscriptions and special discounts throughout the transition, as well as dedicated support, resources and choices to transition to a new backup solution. To do this, Code42 selected Carbonite as its exclusive referral partner for CrashPlan for Home customers, offering a seamless transition path for those looking for personal backup.

The news of the transition does not impact any existing relationships or technology offerings with business customers, and the company is not selling or transitioning any proprietary technology, software or other intellectual property.

"Theneedsofourbusiness and consumer customers havedivergeddramaticallyinthe pastfewyears," said Joe Payne, president and CEO of Code42. "With the rise in threats facing organisations today, we are uniquely positioned to deliver the data security and visibility solutions those organisations require. This continues to fuel our high growth and is driving our strategic decision to focus solely on business and education markets. We worked hard to find the best possible alternatives for CrashPlan for Home customers as we transition out of the consumer market."

CrashPlan for Home customers will be fully supported through the transition and will be offered options:

All existing CrashPlan for Home subscriptions will be honoured and receive a complimentary 60-day extension at the end of their subscription term.

Consumer customers will be able to take advantage of exclusive offers through Code42's partnership with Carbonite Inc., a leading provider of automatic and continuous consumer backup recognised for its complimentary award-winning customer support.

CrashPlan for Home customers that identify as a small business may migrate to CrashPlan for Small Business, which offers a secure and automatic cloud backup solution with unlimited storage.

"We believe Carbonite offers a trusted, secure and affordable choice that provides consumers the peace of mind they have come to know from Code42," said Steve Buege, SVP and general manager of Code42's consumer & small business division. "We're committed to honouring all current CrashPlan for Home subscriptions until their expiration date, giving extra time to evaluate backup options and offering several choices."

"We're pleased to partner with Code42 and welcome all CrashPlan for Home customers," said Mohamad Ali, president and CEO of Carbonite. "We're confident they will appreciate our exclusive discount, easy path to transition and, most of all, our powerful data protection solutions designed to meet their needs today and into the future."

Defining a path forward

Focusing exclusively on all sizes of business will allow Code42 to invest 100 percent of its resources to accelerate innovations for its business offerings. This move is especially timely as the needs of consumers have become remarkably different from the needs of business customers. Small business, education and enterprise markets are actively looking to invest in data protection, real-time recovery and security solutions. This appetite for innovation is a key reason the business market has emerged as a primary driver in Code42's significant growth.

Code42 has experienced 50 percent year-over-year recurring business revenue growth for the past three years driven by high customer satisfaction, enhanced offerings, enterprise market demand and strong strategic partnerships.

Additionally, CrashPlan for Small Business has grown rapidly, driven in part by more frequent malicious malware variants and attacks in 2017, including the WannaCry and GoldenEye ransomware incidents.

"The exponential increase in cyber attacks and data breaches have driven businesses of all sizes to zero-in on protecting their growth," said Doug Cahill, a senior analyst covering cybersecurity at Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG). "Being able to remediate and recover quickly is essential as we've all seen that these events can be fatal to any size organisation that lacks the systems to ensure business continuity. Code42's decision to solely focus on business needs comes at a time when both small and large enterprises need to accelerate their investments in data protection and recovery."

To learn more about Code42 and its exclusive focus on business and education markets, visit the Code42 blog.

Complete details on the CrashPlan for Home transition can be found on the Consumer Information Page.

About Code42

Code42, the leader in cloud-based endpoint data security and recovery, protects more than 47,000 organisations worldwide. Code42 enables IT and security teams to centrally manage and protect critical data for some of the most recognised brands in business and education. From monitoring endpoint data movement and use, to meeting data privacy regulations, to simply and rapidly recovering from data incidents no matter the cause, Code42 is central to any organisation's data security strategy. Code42 is headquartered inMinneapolis, Minnesota and backed by Accel Partners, JMI Equity, NEA and Split Rock Partners. For more information, visit code42.com

© 2017 Code42 Software, Inc. All rights reserved. Code42 and CrashPlan are trademarks or registered trademarks of Code42 Software, Inc. in the United States and other countries.