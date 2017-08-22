Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Directorate Change

Keystone Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: Appointment of Directors

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

The Board of Keystone Investment Trust plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs Karen Brade and Mrs Katrina Hart as non-executive Directors of the Company with effect from 18 January 2018.

Peter Readman, who has been a non-executive Director of the Company since 1993, will retire from the Board on the same date.

Karen Brade:

Mrs Brade has over 25 years of investment experience in a range of sectors and markets, and is an experienced non-executive director. She began her career at Citibank working on multi-national project finance transactions. She was a director at the Commonwealth Development Corporation and Actis, a leading emerging markets private equity firm, where she worked with the investment and portfolio management teams, and subsequently on fund raising and investor development in South Asia and China. Since 2005 she has been an adviser to hedge funds, family offices and private equity houses. Mrs Brade is currently a non-executive director of Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust plc, a UK listed fund investing in Japanese mid cap and large cap stocks. She is also a non-executive director of Crown Place VCT plc and chairs its Audit Committee. She is an external member of Albion Capital's Investment Committee.

Mrs Brade does not currently hold any of the Company's ordinary shares.

There is no information to disclose in respect of paragraphs 9.6.13(2) to 9.6.13(6) of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules

Katrina Hart:

Mrs Hart spent her executive career in investment banking, advising, analysing and commentating on a broad range of businesses. Initially working in corporate finance at ING Barings and Hawkpoint Partners, Mrs Hart then moved into equities research at HSBC, covering the General Financials sector. Latterly, she headed up the Financials research teams at Bridgewell Group plc and Canaccord Genuity, specialising in fund and asset managers. Mrs Hart has been a non-executive director of Miton Group plc, an AiM-listed fund manager, since 2011 and chairs its Remuneration Committee. She is also a non-executive director of Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc and chairs its Management Engagement Committee. In addition, Mrs Hart is a non-executive director of AEW UK REIT plc, a real estate investment company listed on the main market.

Mrs Hart does not currently hold any of the Company's ordinary shares.

There is no information to disclose in respect of paragraphs 9.6.13(2) to 9.6.13(6) of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.

Shilla Pindoria

Invesco Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

22 August 2017