The global 3D magnetic sensors marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 21% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170822005654/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global 3D magnetic sensor market from 2017-2021.(Graphic: Business Wire)

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global 3D magnetic sensors market for 2017-2021. The market is segmented based on application (consumer electronics, industrial, and automobile) and type (linear 3D magnetic sensors and rotary 3D magnetic sensors).

3D magnetic sensors are one of the most low-field and reliable sensors in the semiconductor industry. These sensors are designed to detect the 3D movement and angular rotation in devices precisely. The market for 3D magnetic sensors is expected to grow with the increased adoption of these sensors in various application fields ranging from consumer electronics, industrial automation, or automobile and other emerging and existing application segments.

Technavio's hardware and semiconductor research analysts categorize the global 3D magnetic sensors market into the following segments by regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Americas: largest 3D magnetic sensors market

"The Americas is the largest contributor to the global 3D magnetic sensors market. However, in recent years, many industries have been shifting their manufacturing bases from the US to other locations, to reduce the total cost of manufacturing. Moreover, South American and North American countries such as Canada and Mexico have been increasing their manufacturing capability over the years. These countries are expected to fuel the demand for magnetic sensors in the Americas," says Jujhar Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on sensors.

The automobile manufacturers in the US have been using magnetic sensors to ensure the safety of passengers. Also, the increasing usage of 3D magnetic sensors in gaming peripherals such as joysticks and gaming paddles is also expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

3D magnetic sensors market in EMEA

"The 3D magnetic sensors market in EMEA is primarily driven by the automobile industry, as this region is a hub for major automobile manufacturers. Moreover, there are stringent rules and regulations imposed by various governments regarding the safety precautions to be taken in automobiles," adds Jujhar.

EMEA has seen a significant growth in the gaming peripherals market. The rise of eSports and the increasing popularity of computer games are driving the gaming controller and joysticks market, which, in turn, boosts the demand for 3D magnetic sensors.

3D magnetic sensors market in APAC

The magnetic sensors market in APAC is the fastest growing due to the high economic growth rate in countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Southeast Asian countries. The consumption of cars, gaming peripherals, and consumer electronics has increased in these countries due to a phenomenal increase in the disposable income of the population. For instance, China witnesses higher car sales than the US. The semiconductor industry in the country is growing at a rapid pace. It is the largest producer of joysticks and one of the biggest consumers of 3D magnetic sensors.

The top vendors in the global 3D magnetic sensors market highlighted in the report are:

Allegro MicroSystems

Infineon Technologies

NXP Semiconductors

STMicroelectronics

Browse Related Reports:

Global Ultrasonic Sensors Market 2017-2021

Global Time-of-flight (TOF) Sensor Market 2017-2021

Global EAS Antennas Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170822005654/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com