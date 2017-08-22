IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/22/17 -- Marketing practices have evolved with technology to take advantage of the opportunities presented by email, social media, website development, and smartphone connectivity. The University of California, Irvine Division of Continuing Education (DCE) has announced a new Accelerated Certificate Program in Digital Marketing for the Fall 2017 quarter. The Accelerated Certificate Program in Digital Marketing covers the entire spectrum of tactics and strategies across social media, mobile marketing, online analytics, and search engine marketing aimed at fully leveraging the web for achieving business goals. Today's marketers must incorporate these new pillars of customer outreach to boost awareness and sales. In this on-campus three-month program, participants will be studying along-side international students visiting UCI. The exclusive opportunity allows participants to collaborate with people from unique backgrounds and develop an understanding of international communication tactics that is difficult to find in any other marketing education program.

"If it excites you to launch a product, service, or manage a communications campaign, then digital marketing education will help you gain better results and advance your career," said Stephane Muller, director of Business Programs at UC Irvine DCE. "This certificate is an excellent option for recent college graduates looking to jumpstart their marketing careers or early career professionals who desire to grow their skillsets and capabilities."

Program participants with be able to:

Build effective online marketing campaigns for customer acquisition, conversion and retention;

Integrate key analytics and consumer browsing behavior into online marketing efforts;

Drive more traffic to the company website using search engine marketing (SEM) techniques, including search engine optimization (SEO), to enhance both organic and paid search tactics, and maximize promotional dollars;

Track and measure online marketing campaigns using website analytical services; and

Apply social, mobile and emerging technologies to promotions.

The required coursework for the Accelerated Certificate Program in Digital Marketing includes: Overview of Digital Marketing, Audience Definitions and Profiling, Online Analytics and Measurement, Search Engine Marketing & Optimization, Mobile Marketing, Developing a Content Marketing Strategy, Transmedia Marketing Through Story Telling and Online Video Marketing. Classes are scheduled Monday through Friday, 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. As an optional last course and for an additional fee, students have the opportunity to apply academic theory and gain practical experience in an internship for up to three months where they will conduct a research project in the area of their interest. Also included in the internship is a Résumé Writing and Interviewing Skills workshop.

For full consideration to enroll in Fall 2017, applications must be received by September 8, 2017.

For more information on the Accelerated Certificate Program in Digital Marketing or about the admission process, please visit here or call (949) 824-5528.

About UCI Division of Continuing Education: The University of California, Irvine Division of Continuing Education (DCE) provides lifelong learning opportunities to thousands of students worldwide each year - fulfilling the school's 60-year curriculum platform to connect degree programs to the world of work and achievement after graduation. The Division offers a broad range of certificate programs, specialized studies, and sequential courses to local, regional and global markets through online, on-campus and on-site delivery. A leader in the open education movement, the Division offers free Massive Online Open Courses (MOOCs) and content through the UCI Open initiative. For more information about UCI Division of Continuing Education, visit here.

About the University of California, Irvine: Founded in 1965, UCI is the youngest member of the prestigious Association of American Universities. The campus has produced three Nobel laureates and is known for its academic achievement, premier research, innovation and anteater mascot. Led by Chancellor Howard Gillman, UCI has more than 28,000 students and offers 192 degree programs. Located in one of the world's safest and most economically vibrant communities, it's Orange County's second-largest employer, contributing $4.8 billion annually to the local economy.

