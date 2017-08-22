The "Truck component and spare part market in Russia" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
An analytic agency presents the report Truck component and spare part market in Russia, covering results of 2016. The report contains three parts. The first part deals with general characteristics of the truck market in Russia and contains data on truck production, import and sales as well as truck parc in Russia, its age, brand and regional structure. The second part, which is also the main, contains information on capacity of the spare part aftermarket, where each group of components is presented with relevant characteristics and calculations. Information on large distributors of a wide range of truck spare parts in Russia is included in the third part.
Please take note that calculation was held for the truck component and spare part market. At the same time, besides domestic and foreign brands, we subdivided the spare part market according to the truck types (truck-tractors, dump trucks, drop-side trucks, special vehicles). We calculated service life for the following brands: GAZ, ZIL, KAMAZ, MAZ, DAF, MAN, Mercedes-Benz, Scania, Volvo, etc.
We should mention that the methods of component and spare part aftermarket capacity calculation are traditionally based on the truck parc size and structure.
Having forecasted the parc in Russia at the end of the current year, we evaluated the market capacity in 2017. The capacity was calculated for all basic aftermarket segments after spare part service life evaluation. Altogether tens of component items, subdivided into 15 product groups were calculated.
The results are included in the report in terms of numbers (units and complete sets) and in terms of money (USD) for each item, for spare part groups and for the whole market for several years including forecast for the current year.
Marketing report Truck component and spare part market in Russia is prepared with an office research method. The major information sources are our own databases and information obtained from the market players directly. The structure of the information presentation and the calculation principles are developed by specialists. Nevertheless, they are all based on fundamental principles of market capacity calculations, common in the world practice.
All data presented in the report is clearly organized, compiled in tables and illustrated with graphs and diagrams if necessary.
Key Topics Covered:
1. General Characteristic Of The Market, Trends And Prospects
Dynamics of truck production
Truck import to Russia
Truck market in Russia
Age structure of the truck parc
Brand structure of the truck parc in Russia
Regional structure of the truck parc
Structure of the parc by truck types in Russia
2. Evaluation Of The Component And Spare Part Market Capacity
Characteristic and evaluation of the aftermarket
Regional capacity of the aftermarket
Methods of calculation and critical parameters
Automotive tires
Automotive batteries
Automotive oil and lubricants
Automotive filters
Brake system parts
Suspension units and parts
Steering units and parts
Clutch units and parts
Transmission units and parts
Fuel system units and parts
Cooling system units and parts
Electric equipment units and parts
Engine overhaul parts
Driving belts
Wheel disks
3. Spare Part Dealers
