The "Truck component and spare part market in Russia" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

An analytic agency presents the report Truck component and spare part market in Russia, covering results of 2016. The report contains three parts. The first part deals with general characteristics of the truck market in Russia and contains data on truck production, import and sales as well as truck parc in Russia, its age, brand and regional structure. The second part, which is also the main, contains information on capacity of the spare part aftermarket, where each group of components is presented with relevant characteristics and calculations. Information on large distributors of a wide range of truck spare parts in Russia is included in the third part.

Please take note that calculation was held for the truck component and spare part market. At the same time, besides domestic and foreign brands, we subdivided the spare part market according to the truck types (truck-tractors, dump trucks, drop-side trucks, special vehicles). We calculated service life for the following brands: GAZ, ZIL, KAMAZ, MAZ, DAF, MAN, Mercedes-Benz, Scania, Volvo, etc.

We should mention that the methods of component and spare part aftermarket capacity calculation are traditionally based on the truck parc size and structure.

Having forecasted the parc in Russia at the end of the current year, we evaluated the market capacity in 2017. The capacity was calculated for all basic aftermarket segments after spare part service life evaluation. Altogether tens of component items, subdivided into 15 product groups were calculated.

The results are included in the report in terms of numbers (units and complete sets) and in terms of money (USD) for each item, for spare part groups and for the whole market for several years including forecast for the current year.

Marketing report Truck component and spare part market in Russia is prepared with an office research method. The major information sources are our own databases and information obtained from the market players directly. The structure of the information presentation and the calculation principles are developed by specialists. Nevertheless, they are all based on fundamental principles of market capacity calculations, common in the world practice.

All data presented in the report is clearly organized, compiled in tables and illustrated with graphs and diagrams if necessary.

Key Topics Covered:

1. General Characteristic Of The Market, Trends And Prospects

Dynamics of truck production

Truck import to Russia

Truck market in Russia

Age structure of the truck parc

Brand structure of the truck parc in Russia

Regional structure of the truck parc

Structure of the parc by truck types in Russia

2. Evaluation Of The Component And Spare Part Market Capacity

Characteristic and evaluation of the aftermarket

Regional capacity of the aftermarket

Methods of calculation and critical parameters

Automotive tires

Automotive batteries

Automotive oil and lubricants

Automotive filters

Brake system parts

Suspension units and parts

Steering units and parts

Clutch units and parts

Transmission units and parts

Fuel system units and parts

Cooling system units and parts

Electric equipment units and parts

Engine overhaul parts

Driving belts

Wheel disks

3. Spare Part Dealers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3jnpm9/truck_component

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170822005854/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Trucks