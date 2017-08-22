Global Wearable Medical Devices Market 2017-2021 with a Discussion of the Key Vendors

DUBLIN, August 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global wearable medical devices market to grow at a CAGR of 9.46% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global wearable medical devices market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is emergence of innovative wearable medical devices. Innovations are common in the global wearable medical devices market. Manufacturers are designing wearable medical devices that are compact, light, and ergonomic. Technologies such as system on a chip (SoC) and chip scale package (CSP) are enabling manufacturers to reduce the size of wearable medical devices.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Globally, the increasing prevalence of CVDs such as stroke and chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma and the growth of the aging population are expected to increase the demand for wearable medical devices. CVDs are estimated to cause approximately 19 million deaths by 2020.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of devices. Most wearable medical devices are priced based on their function. Wearable medical devices such as pulse oximeters, insulin pumps, and activity trackers require frequent battery changes, recharging, and maintenance, which increases expenses. In addition, the prices of branded products are also high. For instance, the vivoactive HR+ activity tracker by Garmin costs $249.99 in the US.

Key vendors



Fitbit

Garmin

OMRON

Philips Healthcare

Sonova

Other prominent vendors



GN Store Nord

Jawbone

LifeWatch

Nokia

Polar Electro

Starkey Hearing Technologies

Tandem Diabetes Care

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01:Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Segmentation by application



Part 07: Segmentation by geography



Part 08: Segmentation by end-user



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



Part 14: Appendix



