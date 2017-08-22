Patient Lateral Transfer Market Worth 305.4 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, August 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research "Patient Lateral Transfer Market by Product (Air Assisted Transfer Device (Type (Regular Mattress, Split Legs Mattress, Half Mattress), Material (Single Patient Use, Reusable)), Slide Sheets, Transfer Accessories) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the global market is projected to reach USD 305.4 Million by 2022 from USD 196.4 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2017 to 2022.

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/patient-lateral-transfer-market-93948116.html

The growth in this market will majorly be driven by high risk of injuries to caregivers during manual handling of patients, and implementation of regulations to minimize manual patient handling. Lateral transfer product offers advantages in overcoming persistent difficulties in handling patients with special conditions; these advantages are driving their uptake in the market.

Based on product, the air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2016

The Patient Lateral Transfer Market on the basis of product is classified into air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses, sliding sheets, and accessories. The air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses segment is further divided into two sub-segments such as air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses segment by type, which comprises of regular mattress, split leg transfer mattress, and half mattress; and air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses segment by material which includes reusable, and single-patient use.

In product segment, air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large share of this product segment can be attributed to advantages of air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses in overcoming persistent difficulties while handling patients with special conditions and recommendations for the use air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses to avoid risk of musculoskeletal diseases in caregivers.

North America dominated the market in 2016

North America (comprising the U.S. and Canada) is accounted for the largest share of the global Patient Lateral Transfer Market in 2016, followed by Europe. The rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) among caregivers, growing geriatric population, and increasing incidence of chronic and lifestyle diseases are the major factors driving market growth in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. Significant investments by key market players, increasing government support, developing R&D infrastructure, are the major factors fueling the growth of the Patient Lateral Transfer Market in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Patient Lateral Transfer Market is dominated by established players such as Getinge AB (Sweden), HoverTech International (U.S.), AirPal (U.S.), Patient Positioning Systems (U.S.), Medline Industries (U.S.), EZ Way (U.S.), and McAuley Medical (U.S.).

