Herald Finance: 3 Stocks that Need to be on Your Radar Now

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2017 / U.S. stocks look to open higher on August 22 ahead of European stocks breaking a three-day losing streak. Rising commodity prices were part of the spur toward an upturn in the markets. Wall Street Futures were also up 0.02%. Based on weaker U.S. inflation data, analysts suspect that the Federal Reserve is less likely to raise rates "anytime soon." This having been said, these companies look to take advantage of the latest uptrend from U.S. markets today

Medical Imaging Corp (MEDD) continues to see a volume trend growing as daily average activity has been higher than its previous weeks. On Monday, the company announced that an upgraded Seimans CT machine has now been installed at Partners Imaging of Naples. According to Medical Imaging, the system will also ensure the Company is maximizing Medicare and third party payment rates for CT scans performed.

"Our Naples CT business has been growing throughout 2017, so it was important to have the software installed to meet the new federal standards and ensure that we had a stronger and newer CT machine with greater up time as we approach the start of our busy season this fall," said Mitch Geisler, CEO. "The machine has now been installed and we can resume scanning CT patients this week."

MEDD's business plan calls for the acquisition and operation of profitable diagnostic imaging facilities and imaging service businesses with a short term goal of annualized revenues of $18 million and EBITDA of $3 million and a long term goal of over $100 million in annualized revenues and EBITDA of $20 million. For the Full Report on MEDD, Click Here.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. (IDXG) has been trading higher during pre market hours on Tuesday. The company provides clinically useful molecular diagnostic tests and pathology services for improved patient diagnosis and management. According to the American Cancer Society, thyroid cancer is the most rapidly increasing cancer in the U.S., tripling in the past three decades.

In a recent press release, the company announced that Oxford Health Plans will cover Interpace's ThyraMIR® test for indeterminate thyroid nodules effective August 1, 2017. The Company first launched ThyraMIR on April 15, 2015 making it available to Endocrinologists and Pathologists throughout the country. On Monday, shares of Interpace hit lows of $1.17 and so far, shares have hit pre opening bell highs of $1.49.

root9B Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTNB) another day of bullish trading. The market had been torn after root9B had announced that it had received a foreclosure notice from Centriole Reinsurance Company, as agent for the company's secured creditors. On this news, and after several halts of the stock last week, shares of the company dropped to lows of $0.65. Over the days to follow, shares have now climbed to highs of $2.50 during Tuesday's morning session. In an announcement on August 21, the company stated that, as a result of its default on its secured indebtedness, it received a foreclosure notice from Centriole Reinsurance Company, Ltd., as agent for RTNB's secured creditors. "While the Company has been extremely appreciative of the support we have had from our secured lenders, Mr. Grano and I disagree with the actions being taken by the Agent and continue to pursue alternatives to the auction process that we believe will be in the best interest of our Company and its stockholders," said Mr. Dan Wachtler, company President.

