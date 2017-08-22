Quantzig has recently launched an analysis on data management and reporting for a global retail chain company to help them capture their weekly circular information. During the course of this engagement, the client was also provided with reports for all the merchants and marketers.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170822005070/en/

Quantzig's data management solutions help clients understand the customers and their purchase history. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In every organization, to understand the customers and business processes, data management and reporting plays an important role. Retailers are also collecting customer data to deliver consistent shopping experience to their customers. This will help an organization to boost productivity, reduce expenditure, and gain a competitive advantage.

According to Quantzig's marketing analytics experts, "To gain customer insights, retailers are leveraging the use of customer data management and operations to deliver consistent and personalized shopping experiences."

Request A Free Demo to see how Quantzig's solutions can help you

This data management and reporting solution provides benefits such as:

Understanding of the customers and their purchase history

Improving sales, shopping experiences, and merchandising by using customer data

Improving the offerings and increasing the product portfolio

Determining the frequency and type of sales and marketing promotions

This data management and reporting solutions offers predictive insights such as:

Identification of highly profitable customers in terms of total value of sales, number of sales, and estimated lifetime value

Customers' responses to promotional offerings

Analysis of accurate allocation of stock across channels and stores

Improved efficiency at the supply chain level

Request A Free Proposal to see how Quantzig's solutions can help you

Looking for additional insights on market analysis? View the full case study

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 12 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170822005070/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

hello@quantzig.com

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us