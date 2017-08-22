China Singyes Solar Technologies will likely post a sharply lower profit in the first half of 2017 than it did during the same period a year earlier, partly due to a lack of disposal gains on its solar projects.The Chinese solar manufacturer expects to "record a considerable decrease in the consolidated profit attributable to the owners of the company, for about 75% as compared to that for the period ended June 30, 2016," it said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange, without providing additional figures. It posted a profit of CNY 325.5 million ($48.9 million) in the first half of ...

