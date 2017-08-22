

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new survey has shown that a majority of parents as well as teens agree that texting or use of cell phones are the biggest distraction to teen drivers. The survey also found that risky driving behavior seems to run in the family.



The 2017 Family Safe Driving Report was released by EverQuote Inc., a venture-backed online insurance marketplace. It surveyed 1,183 U.S. teen drivers aged between 14 and 18, and 1,500 parents of teen drivers, to compare distracted driving behavior and sentiment among parents and teen drivers.



The survey found that 73 percent of parents believe that texting or cell phone use poses the biggest distraction for teen drivers. Meanwhile, 55 percent of teens admitted that cell phones are the biggest driving distraction they personally face.



74 percent of parents admitted that they worry more about their teen driving distracted than driving drunk. However, only one in four teens believe it is more dangerous than driving drunk.



Despite parents being worries about distracted driving by their teens, 24 percent of parents admitted to texting or calling their teenager while they knew he or she was driving. Likewise, 44 percent of teens admitted that they have received a call or text from a parent while they were driving.



Sadly, 31 percent of teens admitted they had or knew someone who lost a friend or loved one due to distracted driving.



But the survey also found that risky driving behavior seems to run in the family. Parents share some of the blame in teen distracted driving, as their driving habits may not be setting the best example for teen drivers.



According to the survey, 63 percent of parents admitted to checking a mobile application, texting or taking a phone call while driving.



In addition, 55 percent of parents admitted to driving over the speed limit while their teen is in the car with them. Despite these statistics, 62 percent of parents believe their personal driving habits are setting a good example for their teen driver.



However, almost half of the teens seem to disagree. 23 percent of them admitted that their parents are not the best role models when it comes to driving, while another 23 percent are unsure.



Despite differing from their parents in their opinions about safe driving, the majority of teens are in favor of full transparency and would allow their parents to monitor their driving.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX