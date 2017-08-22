Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I), operator of the world's first Globalized Network and leader in integrated satellite communications recently announced Brazilian regional television broadcaster TV Clube as the latest television programmer to move their high definition (HD) channel distribution to Intelsat 14, a new HD video neighborhood expanding Intelsat's leading distribution presence in the region.

Under a new, multi-year agreement, TV Clube, a Rede Record TV affiliate, will use services on Intelsat 14 to expand its high definition presence in the region, including distribution to its UHF retransmission sites. Located at 315° East, Intelsat 14 is the newest HD cable distribution neighborhood delivering premier, pan-regional programming in Latin America.

Intelsat 14 expands Intelsat's media distribution leadership in the region, joining Intelsat 11, Intelsat 21 and Intelsat 34 content owners' top picks for distributing top tier sports, entertainment, news and education programming for more than 93 million viewers. Intelsat currently delivers 77 of the 100 most watched channels in the region, with nearly 150 channels distributed in HD.

"As one of the leading regional broadcasters in Brazil, we know that our viewers want higher quality and exciting television programming," said Fernando Eugenio, Superintendent Director, Opinião Sistema de Comunicação (TV Clube's parent company). "By moving to Intelsat 14, TV Clube will be able to expand distribution of its regional programming in the State of Pernambuco and deliver cost-effective, reliable, high definition television programming to millions of new viewers throughout the region. By joining the Intelsat 14 video neighborhood, we will have a flexible, scalable and highly efficient network infrastructure that will support our HD expansion initiatives as well as our long-term growth objectives."

"The media landscape continues to transform and broadcasters need a cost-effective and flexible network infrastructure that enables them to quickly scale and serve multiple mediums and platforms," said Carmen Gonzalez-Sanfeliu, Intelsat's Managing Director, Latin America and Caribbean Sales. "Intelsat remains at the forefront in delivering premier media distribution services in the Latin America region. Intelsat 14, the newest addition to our premier video neighborhood, enables our customers to achieve their goals to grow their business, reach a broader regional audience and deliver top-quality, high definition content."

Supporting Resources:

Intelsat Media Services: http://www.intelsat.com/solutions/media

http://www.intelsat.com/solutions/media Intelsat's Latin America Video Neighborhoods: http://www.intelsat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/7153-LATAM_Video-Neighborhood_2017.pdf

About Intelsat

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) operates the world's first Globalized Network, delivering high-quality, cost-effective video and broadband services anywhere in the world. Intelsat's Globalized Network combines the world's largest satellite backbone with terrestrial infrastructure, managed services and an open, interoperable architecture to enable customers to drive revenue and reach through a new generation of network services. Thousands of organizations serving billions of people worldwide rely on Intelsat to provide ubiquitous broadband connectivity, multi-format video broadcasting, secure satellite communications and seamless mobility services. The end result is an entirely new world, one that allows us to envision the impossible, connect without boundaries and transform the ways in which we live. For more information, visit www.intelsat.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170822005872/en/

Contacts:

Intelsat

Shannon N. Booker

Corporate Communications Manager

+1-703-559-7536

shannon.booker@intelsat.com