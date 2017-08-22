

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In what has been seen as an effort to quell the furor over his response to the recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, President Donald Trump opened his Afghanistan policy speech on Monday with a call for national unity.



Trump urged Americans to follow the example set by U.S. servicemembers in an effort to bring the country together.



'By following the heroic example of those who fought to preserve our republic, we can find the inspiration our country needs to unify, to heal, and to remain one nation under God,' Trump said. 'The men and women of our military operate as one team, with one shared mission, and one shared sense of purpose.'



'They transcend every line of race, ethnicity, creed, and color to serve together -- and sacrifice together -- in absolutely perfect cohesion,' he added. 'That is because all servicemembers are brothers and sisters. They're all part of the same family; it's called the American family.'



Trump also spoke out against prejudice and bigotry, arguing that U.S. troops serving overseas deserve to return to a country that is not at war with itself.



'Loyalty to our nation demands loyalty to one another. Love for America requires love for all of its people,' Trump said. 'When we open our hearts to patriotism, there is no room for prejudice, no place for bigotry, and no tolerance for hate.'



'The young men and women we send to fight our wars abroad deserve to return to a country that is not at war with itself at home,' he added. 'We cannot remain a force for peace in the world if we are not at peace with each other.'



Trump did not specifically mention Charlottesville, but his remarks were seen as a response to widespread criticism of his comments suggesting both white supremacists and counter-protesters were to blame for the violence seen there earlier this month.



