The global cartilage repair market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 12% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market research.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170822005662/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global cartilage repair market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In this market research report, Technaviocovers the market outlook and growth prospects of the globalcartilage repairmarketfor 2017-2021. The market is further categorized into two product segments, including cell-based and non-cell based cartilage repair products.

"The global cartilage repair market presents significant opportunities for vendors to grow due to the increased complications, which are commonly seen in individuals with osteoarthritis, trauma accidents, sports accidents, diabetes, and obesity. The market is highly dynamic and characterized by intense competition, with the presence of many global and local players who develop safe, easy-to-use, cost-effective, and widely available products," says Srinivas Sashidhar, a leadorthopedics and medical devices research expert from Technavio.

Technavio's research analysts segment the global cartilage repair market into the following regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Cartilage repair market in the Americas

In 2016, the US was the major revenue generator in the market and represents the largest market for cartilage repair in Americas. Countries such as the US, Canada, and Brazil are focusing on patient care, which has led to the higher sales of the products. Government organizations provide low cost treatment, which will further increase the treatment procedures and number of devices used.

According to CDC in 2015, obesity has become more common in the US; it has been estimated that there is an increase in the number of obese patients and covers 36.5% of the total adult population and 17% of the children. Obesity elevates the risk of many complications such as degenerative and inflammatory conditions such as osteoarthritis and joint pain and joint degeneration. Cell therapy and tissue scaffold is an emerging field of treatment that helps in producing new cells to substitute malfunctioning or injured cells as a vehicle to treat disease and injury.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

Cartilage repair market in EMEA

The market in EMEA is growing at a steady pace. According to the NHS, the cartilage repair and knee replacement procedures are performed in many treatments such as osteoarthritis, which has affected 8.5 million people in the UK. Germany, Israel, and France are the main contributors to the cartilage repair products market. The vendors through high R&D investment, clinical research and funding will increase the market growth. Increasing funding for the orthopedic research will help in the cartilage product development.

Cartilage repair market in APAC

The cartilage repair market is growing in APAC due to the rising prevalence of complications since the region is densely populated. Countries such as India and China have the maximum population worldwide. Due to the increase in the incidents of trauma accidents, age, diabetics and lesser cost of treatment procedures, there is an increased need for cartilage repair.

"According to OECD, in 2014, Japan was the world number one country for aging population rate. This will increase the prevalence of diabetics and increase the requirement of bone fillers and bone morphogenic proteins for the treatment. Countries such as India and China are improving their medical infrastructure and adopting various advanced technologies, which augurs well for the growth of the market during the forecast period," says Srinivas.

The top vendors in the global cartilage repair market as highlighted in this market research analysis are:

Acelity

DePuy Synthes

Stryker

Smith Nephew

Browse Related Reports:

Global Powered Surgical Instruments Market 2017-2021

Global Wearable Medical Devices Market 2017-2021

Global Orthopedic Surgical Navigation Systems Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170822005662/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com