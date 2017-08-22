

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's expansive new strategy for South Asia and his decision not to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan for the time being received mixed response from across the political spectrum.



Unlike the recent critical approach from his own party members on his controversial remarks, Trump's address to the nation Monday was hailed by Republican leaders and Congressmen alike.



And the main point of contention between Republicans and Democrats was the President not setting a specific deadline for troop withdrawal.



In his first prime-time televised address to the nation as commander-in-chief, Trump clarified that a hasty US withdrawal would leave a vacuum for terrorists to flood back into that country and begin planning attacks on America and its allies and partners.



He emphasized the strategy will be conditions based and not set to a timetable, as it will be counterproductive.



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said US forces' overseas presence should not be guided by arbitrary withdrawal deadlines. 'The Taliban will never agree to a political settlement in Afghanistan if a date for our draw-down has been handed to them,' according to him.



Sen. John McCain, Chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee, commended the President for 'taking a big step in the right direction with the new strategy for Afghanistan,' and for 'moving us well beyond the prior administration's failed strategy of merely postponing defeat.'



Sen. Lindsey Graham said he thinks there will be a lot of bipartisan support in Congress for this proposal.



Democrat Senator Jack Reed, the Ranking Member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, blamed Trump for trying to ratchet up tensions between Pakistan and India which can only serve to negatively impact stability in the region.



Democrat Senator Bob Casey urged the President to engage Congress in a bipartisan, bicameral effort to draft and enact a new Authorization for the Use of Military Force, or AUMF, that will govern the ongoing deployment of U.S. military forces to combat terrorism. Afghanistan's future must be decided by the Afghan people, not the U.S. military, he said on Twitter.



'You can't announce a strategy that relies on complicated diplomacy with Pakistan/India/Afghanistan when you're firing all the diplomats', said Chris Murphy, Democrat Senator from Connecticut.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX