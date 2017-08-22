Wearable Camera Market to Reach $10.9 Billion by 2025: Boosted by High Demand for Adventure Tourism

DUBLIN, August 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global wearable camera market is expected to reach USD 10.9 billion by 2025, according to this new report.

The growing demand for convenience and exceptional experience of cameras has increased the growth and penetration of wearable cameras. The growing demand for smartphones, easy accessibility of the internet, and high-speed data networks have resulted in the increasing usage of these cameras. The growing adoption of wearable cameras in the security and medical sectors is anticipated to revolutionize the market by 2025.

The market has been segmented based on varied types of wearable cameras, such as head mount, body mount, and ear mount & smart glass. Based on applications, the market has been segmented into sports & adventure, security, healthcare, and industrial. The sports & adventure sector is the largest application sector in terms of size and is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period, owing to the rising popularity of sports and adventure activities.

The growing popularity of wearable cameras is encouraging manufacturers to invest in research & development for creating better products. Manufacturers have been observed making significant investments to simultaneously develop new products in an effort to enhance user experience. Additionally, researchers are focusing on innovating reliable and cost-effective products.

Key Drivers:



Growing popularity of social networking sites.



High demand for adventure tourism and public safety.



Rapid advancements in the technology.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Methodology and Scope

2. Executive Summary



3. Industry Outlook



4. Wearable Camera Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



5. Wearable Camera Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis



6. Wearable Camera Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis



7. Wearable Camera Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8. Competitive Landscape



