Technavio's latest report on the global content recognition market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Technavio has published a new report on the global content recognition market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global content recognition market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 29% during the forecast period. Content recognition is widely used in various industries worldwide, including telecom, healthcare, and consumer electronics. The technology is also used by government and commercial offices for maintaining public safety and security. The technology is preferred by TV operators as it helps them address demands in a personalized and interactive manner. It allows users to evolve with the changing TV demands. The primary focus of TV operators is to improve customer satisfaction and increase customer viewership. Content recognition also enables operators to provide premium content according to consumers' demands.

The top three emerging trends driving the global content recognition market according to Technavio media and entertainment research analysts are:

Increasing use of content recognition in TVs

Integration of AI with content recognition technology

Integration of content recognition with home automation

"The growing popularity of content recognition technology has encouraged TV manufacturers, such as LG Electronics and Samsung Group, to incorporate the technology into their products. These companies are working in collaboration with content recognition technology developers, such as Audible Magic, Civolution, Cognitive Networks, and Gracenote, to provide a content recognition technology experience to users," says Ujjwal Doshi, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on media and entertainment services.

The use of second screens, such as tablets and smartphones, is also expected to increase the demand for content recognition technology. It provides users the freedom to synchronize real-time information (related to shows they watch) with their electronic devices. Various companies, such as Civolution, are employing content recognition technology in South American markets for instant syncing of content with second-screen apps to surface show information and extra content and for targeted advertising.

"Content recognition technology developers are focusing on integrating the technology with other advanced technologies, such as AI. The majority of the content collected and stored through content recognition technology can only recognize data it is programmed to identify," adds Ujjwal.

The integration of AI with the technology will help in recognizing visual sights and audios that users encounter in their daily lives. It will also enable users to monitor the number of times they are exposed to a particular brand while browsing through social media websites, such as Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. This will boost the growth of the global content recognition market in the coming years.

Speech recognition technology is gaining popularity in the automation industry, including smart homes. It focuses on facilitating the efficient and convenient integration of internal and external home operations. Speech-controlled systems are being installed in houses to increase safety and reduce power wastage. Speech as a biometricfeature can be used for access control.

Acoustical systems offer numerous advantages if the perception of visual information is impaired. It is also useful for people with disabilities. Powered wheelchairs provide unique mobility for people with disabilities and people above the age of 50 with motor impairments.

