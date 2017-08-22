Infiniti Research recently conducted a market analysis on high melt strength polypropylene for a leading manufacturer of polyethylene and polypropylene products to understand the market's potential for its new products and assess the growth prospects of polypropylene. This study also provides an understanding of the usage of drinking cups and evaluates the major market drivers helping our clients to overcome their challenges.

Major fast food outlets across the globe use products such as drinking cups, plates, and bowls that are made up of materials such as foam, rigid polypropylene, and paper. These materials are prone to negative health impacts and have come under stringent legislative regulations. Consequently, food service market suppliers have started adopting polypropylene for advanced packaging due to properties such as its high-melt strength, transparency, moisture barrier, and formidability.

According to Infiniti Research's market analysis experts, "To combat the use of polystyrene, manufacturers in the market have started utilizing polypropylene in food packaging, medical packaging, and many consumer and industrial applications."

This market analysis study on high melt strength polypropylene provides benefits that help clients:

Replace existing products and develop a strong substitution market strategy

Assess high-melt strength polypropylene's application potential in the food service market

Identify market drivers and factors for sustainable growth

Recognize and evaluate the food service companies that use cups for hot and cold beverages

This market analysis engagement on high melt strength polypropylene offers predictive insights on:

The comparative prices of the material alternatives

Sustainability of polypropylene and its other characteristics such as environment, energy usage, light weighting, recycling, and carbon foot print

End users' expectations on health, recycling, and re-usability of recycled material

