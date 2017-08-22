The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Zebra Technologies Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 25, 2017 (ZBRA)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2017 / The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) who purchased shares between March 17, 2015 and May 9, 2016 . The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

In particular, the complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) the Company had understated its income taxes through the end of 2015, and under accrued certain 2015 estimates, particularly in respect to its sales commission plan; (2) the Company overstated the net realizable value of trade receivables acquired in connection with the Company's acquisition of Motorola's Enterprise division; and (3) the Company also failed to disclose the impact of material weaknesses identified in its internal controls and procedures over financial reporting and disclosure, which then caused the misstatements and rendered the Company's guidance for 2015 and the first and second quarters of 2016 materially false and misleading.

Shareholders have until September 25, 2017 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-sb/zebra-technologies-corporation?wire=1.

Joseph Klein, Esq. is an experienced attorney and has also practiced as a Certified Public Accountant. Mr. Klein represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

