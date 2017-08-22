

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Teens and young adults now find Instagram and Snapchat more attractive than Facebook, a new study by eMarketer revealed. The report also suggested that for the first time, Snapchat might overtake Facebook in the U.S. by gaining a marketshare of 40.8 percent in social network.



The survey predicts that Facebook, currently the leader in social-media space, might face a slow pace of growth in future, especially in U.S. and U.K.



The usage of Facebook among 18 to 24 age group will grow slow than previously predicted. Among 12 to 17 age group, there will be a slip of 3.4 percent in growth compared to drop of 1.2 percent last year. Snapchat will be a more attractive platform for users of 12 to 17 years.



The so called 'Facebook nevers' who have not experienced Facebook are more keen to use Snapchat and Instagram. eMarketer projects that Facebook would grow to 176.6 million users in 2018 from 168.8 million in 2016. For the same period, Instagram shall grow to 96.3 million from 69.1, while Snapchat's growth is predicted to be 86.5 million from 62.9 million.



In 2018, Facebook will have a social network share of 88.6 percent, Instagram 12.6 percent and Snapchat 43.4 percent. In 2020, Facebook might grow 1.8 percent, Instagram 7.1 percent and Snapchat 4.6 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX